×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Global online car auction platform launched in SA

Auctioneers and buyers can take part globally

30 August 2022 - 14:12 By Motoring Reporter
Online bidding in global auctions has been made easier for SA citizens. File photo.
Online bidding in global auctions has been made easier for SA citizens. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

Live car auctions are quite an adventure, but people increasingly prefer remote options such as telephone and online bidding.

As a prime example, a bidder on a telephone recently secured the one-of-a-kind Porsche 911 Sally Carrera which sold for R61m.

The SA Institute of Auctioneers (SAIA) has launched an online bidding platform, SAIA Bid, which was developed by global auction software company Bidpath. It offers auctioneers and buyers a platform where they can take part in auctions globally.

“This is a well-established online bidding platform supported by a professional company. Apart from being an all-in-one portal where users use one login, all items won and bid on can be accessed from your profile to track exactly what has been bid on," said Josh French, business development manager at Bidpath.

"Users also have the option of receiving auction alerts for keywords, meaning when an item is added to the system and the bidder is interested in that item, they will be alerted and can see the lot directly from their system." 

SAIA Bid offers bidders auctions on auctioneering.co.za. Bidpath’s  live auction technology enables buyers to share the experience of a live auction in HD from anywhere in the world.

Bidders can also choose to take part in timed auctions which allow them to engage directly with brands on a fully configured platform. These auctions can be time-bound or ongoing events.

The platform also offers users the option to participate in hybrid auctions — an innovative and unique option exclusive to SAIA Members and Bidpath clients — which is a blend of live and timed auctions.

‘Sally Carrera’ Porsche auctioned for R61m

The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
Motoring
6 hours ago

Princess Diana's one-of-a-kind Ford Escort goes up for auction

A unique black Ford Escort driven by the late Princess Diana in the 1980s is due to be auctioned this weekend at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit.
Motoring
6 days ago

Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m

The auctioneers said the car, which had about 10,000km on the clock, was bought new by Tyson in 1995 and he owned it for four years before reselling ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Would you cough-up a cool R280m for a number plate?

The world’s most expensive car licence plate — made up of the single digit “1” — was sold for 52.2-million AED (an eye-watering R218m in today’s ...
Motoring
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | It's confirmed: SA won't have a Formula One race in 2023 Motorsport
  2. SA's new Marauder Mk2 is one of the world's toughest armoured vehicles New Models
  3. Hamilton takes the blame for race-ending Alonso collision Motorsport
  4. Verstappen wins Belgian GP from 14th on the grid Motorsport
  5. September expected to bring more fuel price relief news

Latest Videos

'When I dance I feel at peace': Talented SA dancer pleads for funding to attend ...
Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet