news

Outdoors

Mercedes-Benz converts all-wheel drive Sprinters for all seasons

The panel van can be ordered in various sizes and configured for several purposes

30 August 2022 - 13:27 By Phuti Mpyane
The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter can now be converted for the outdoors or any other configuration.
Image: SUPPLIED

South Africans and tourists are spoilt for choice when it comes to holiday destinations. From deep blue seas to green plains teeming with game, roads that scythe through majestic mountain areas and luxurious skyscrapers, we have it all.  

With this perk in mind Mercedes-Benz Vans has introduced the Sprinter AWD (all-wheel drive). It can be had in various configurations, from standard, long or in 7,367mm extra long length and standard, high or super high rooflines. In extra-long guise the Sprinter AWD has 4,707mm of floor space to convert to a customer's needs, whether installing a kitchen, sleeping quarters or creating a mobile office. It's rated up to five tonnes of loading capacity.

The key feature is the standard fitment of a manually selectable all-wheel drive system with gear reduction. This extends the paths where the Sprinter can travel, including gravel, and it's powered by an updated 2.0l four-cylinder diesel engine with 140kW and 450Nm and mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The Sprinter is fitted with a starter button, a comfortable electric driver's seat with memory and fore/aft position, height, angle and seat cushion length adjustments and two cloth upholstery options. Artico leather is optional but an infrared remote control enables doors and electrically operated side windows to be opened and closed at the touch of a button. 

MBUX multimedia system with 10.25-inch touchscreen, navigation, digital radio,  automatic climate control and extra lumber support, wireless smartphone charging, electric folding mirrors, electric parking brake and a parking package with cameras are optionally available.

Safety is taken care of by an adaptive Electronic Stability Program, adaptive brake lights, and Distronic adaptive cruise control, while active lane-keeping assist and an emergency call system that automatically makes an emergency call to rescue teams can also be had. You have a choice between five standard colours and five metallic options, and eight wheel choices in 16-inch size and two in 17-inches.  

Marinus Venter, the head of product and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans SA, says the Sprinter AWD motorhome conversion is ideal for those who want to get away from the crowds without compromising on comfort.

The standard Sprinter CDI 319 AWD costs R1,199,348. The conversion cost can range from  R200,000-R900,000 depending on additions.

All Sprinter vehicles come with a standard two year/unlimited kilometre warranty and numerous service plans on offer. 

Thanks to a standard fitment all-wheel drive system the Sprinter can get through challenging terrain with ease.
Image: SUPPLIED

