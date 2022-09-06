×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Honda forms partnership to secure supply of battery metals

06 September 2022 - 07:37 By Reuters
This year Honda laid out a target to roll out 30 electrified vehicle (EV) models globally and produce more than two million EVs a year by 2030.
This year Honda laid out a target to roll out 30 electrified vehicle (EV) models globally and produce more than two million EVs a year by 2030.
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Honda Motor Co has formed a partnership with trading company Hanwa Co to secure stable supply of metals used in batteries for electrified vehicles, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

Honda will be able to obtain essential metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium through the partnership in the medium to long term, it said in a statement.

Procurement of those elements will be among many challenges for automakers worldwide as stricter environmental regulations accelerate production and sales of cleaner, electrified cars.

Honda said it had picked Hanwa for its strength in resource procurement.

This year Honda laid out a target to roll out 30 electrified vehicle (EV) models globally and produce more than two million EVs a year by 2030. It aims at selling only fully electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles by 2040.

MORE

LISTEN | SA could extract its own oil to keep fuel prices low: economist

As the fuel price drops from Wednesday, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop says SA could reassess oil and gasoline imports to lower prices.
News
16 hours ago

Toyota to suspend production at 3 western Japan plants as typhoon nears

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan due to an approaching typhoon, it said on Monday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Apple’s car is loved before it exists

The brand ranked highly in a survey of new vehicle owners released this week.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  2. These were SA’s best selling cars in August news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is back and better than ever First Drives
  4. WATCH | SA-built Honda CRX chases Porsche 911 GT3 at the Nürburgring Features
  5. New Audi RS3 springs into SA and this is how much it'll set you back New Models

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'