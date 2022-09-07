×

news

Tesla cuts waiting time for Model 3, Model Y deliveries in China

07 September 2022 - 08:02 By Reuters
Tesla has shortened delivery waiting times for Model 3 (pictured) and Model Y cars in China to a maximum of 14 weeks.
Image: Tesla INC

Tesla has shortened delivery waiting times for Model 3 and Model Y cars in China to a maximum of 14 weeks, according to its Chinese website.

The US automaker slashed the waiting times for most of the Model 3 and Model Y cars to six to 10 weeks, the website showed.

Buyers of the long-range version of Model Y still need to wait for 10 to 14 weeks after placing the orders, compared with 16 to 20 weeks previously.

