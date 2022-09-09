Bill Ford pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Ford executive chair Bill Ford released a statement after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
"Like so many around the world, I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," it read.
Ford described the monarch as a steadfast and exemplary world leader, lauding her 70-year tenure and saying her efforts demonstrated the true meaning of service and dedication.
According to the executive, the company's relationship with the UK stretches back to 1909, when Henry Ford established operations in the region.
"The queen’s love of cars was evident early in her life as part of her service to her country in World War 2 where her mechanical knowledge of cars was clear for all to see," he said.
"On behalf of my family, our CEO Jim Farley and our extended Ford family around the globe, we send our heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty’s family, the people of the UK and the Commonwealth, and those around the world who loved, respected and admired her."
