BMW to go vegan in 2023

The shift towards electrification is not only about silent battery-based powertrains. It also entails more environmentally-friendly methods of production, earth-friendly and recyclable materials and the harnessing of cleaner energy sources. What good is an electric vehicle if fossil fuel use and resource-intensive practices continue behind the scenes?
On that journey, consumers can expect to see more announcements like the one BMW made this week. From 2023 the interiors of models from the brand and its Mini division will go plant-based. Yes, you may no longer find cow skin lining your premium car.
Interesting to note how Rolls-Royce was omitted in the release issued by the brand. Perhaps it might take longer for those customers to be weaned of the pungent aroma and supple texture of hide.
According to BMW, material choices play a big role in its aims for carbon-neutrality.
"Replacing raw materials of animal origin makes a significant contribution to increasing sustainability in vehicle production," the firm said.
The company is starting the process by offering a new surface material for steering wheels.
"The innovative material withstands wear and tear caused by abrasion, perspiration and moisture and has all the desirable properties of leather,” said Uwe Köhler, head of development body, exterior trim, interior at the BMW Group.
"The only distinguishing feature of the new material will be a new grain effect on the steering wheel rim," he said.
The new steering wheel surface material reduces CO2e emissions along the value chain by around 85% compared to leather, according to BMW.
Future vehicle generations will offer other attractive alternatives to leather, it confirmed. The automaker has been working with start-up companies to develop alternative materials, which had led to products such as MirumTM, which is 100% bio-based and petroleum-free and has the potential to mimic all the properties of traditional leather. Another new material, DeserttexTM, is made from pulverised cactus fibres with a bio-based polyurethane matrix.
It cannot be forgotten that even before this, synthetic leatherette options have long been a thing. think of iconic choices like MB-Tex from Mercedes-Benz, with its striking aroma and incredible durability. for many years, buyers of BMW products could have cloth upholsteries, though usually reserved for more entry-level offerings.
BMW to go vegan in 2023
Image: Supplied
The shift towards electrification is not only about silent battery-based powertrains. It also entails more environmentally-friendly methods of production, earth-friendly and recyclable materials and the harnessing of cleaner energy sources. What good is an electric vehicle if fossil fuel use and resource-intensive practices continue behind the scenes?
On that journey, consumers can expect to see more announcements like the one BMW made this week. From 2023 the interiors of models from the brand and its Mini division will go plant-based. Yes, you may no longer find cow skin lining your premium car.
Interesting to note how Rolls-Royce was omitted in the release issued by the brand. Perhaps it might take longer for those customers to be weaned of the pungent aroma and supple texture of hide.
According to BMW, material choices play a big role in its aims for carbon-neutrality.
"Replacing raw materials of animal origin makes a significant contribution to increasing sustainability in vehicle production," the firm said.
The company is starting the process by offering a new surface material for steering wheels.
"The innovative material withstands wear and tear caused by abrasion, perspiration and moisture and has all the desirable properties of leather,” said Uwe Köhler, head of development body, exterior trim, interior at the BMW Group.
"The only distinguishing feature of the new material will be a new grain effect on the steering wheel rim," he said.
The new steering wheel surface material reduces CO2e emissions along the value chain by around 85% compared to leather, according to BMW.
Future vehicle generations will offer other attractive alternatives to leather, it confirmed. The automaker has been working with start-up companies to develop alternative materials, which had led to products such as MirumTM, which is 100% bio-based and petroleum-free and has the potential to mimic all the properties of traditional leather. Another new material, DeserttexTM, is made from pulverised cactus fibres with a bio-based polyurethane matrix.
It cannot be forgotten that even before this, synthetic leatherette options have long been a thing. think of iconic choices like MB-Tex from Mercedes-Benz, with its striking aroma and incredible durability. for many years, buyers of BMW products could have cloth upholsteries, though usually reserved for more entry-level offerings.
BMW gives hydrogen models the go-ahead
REVIEW | 2022 BMW 220d Coupé brings the magic
FIRST DRIVE | New BMW iX3 is ready for the electric future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos