One of the first all-new electric models that will launch in North America is the Jeep Recon. The brand said the vehicle was designed from the ground-up as a Jeep product, with no compromise in the area of off-road ability.
Expect trail-rated capability with Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker axle technology, under-body protection, tow hooks and aggressive off-road tyres. Recon will also boast the classic open-air experience, with a power-operated top, removable doors and glass, while the latest Uconnect infotainment system will include detailed travel guides for notable off-road trails. Hopefully there is a South African adaptation of this feature. The Recon makes its public debut next year.
Also in the works is the all-new Avenger, to be introduced in Europe and other markets, such as Japan and South Korea. Jeep is eyeing a full-battery range of 400km. It will be positioned under the Jeep Renegade and will be produced in Tychy, Poland.
"This new sport-utility vehicle will offer impressive ground clearance, breakover and approach angles for its segment, while delivering a modern and technologically advanced interior, with plenty of space for people and cargo," the company said.
It debuts at the Paris motor show next month.
Jeep details electric future
Image: Supplied
Jeep has hopes of becoming the zero-emissions leader of sport-utility vehicle manufacturers, the firm said in a release this week when outlining its new offensive of electrified offerings.
According to the manufacturer, 50% of its US sales will be electrified by 2030, while 100% of its volume in Europe will be accounted for by fully-electric vehicles.
In Europe, Jeep already offers a completely electrified range in countries such as Germany and France.
"Electrification is great for our brand, making it even more capable, exciting, sustainable and fun,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO.
“This is a forward-thinking strategy to help ensure millions of Jeep fans around the world continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect," he said.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Last month Jeep launched the new Grand Cherokee L in SA, but was unable to confirm whether the flagship Wagoneer would make it to our shores. An electric Wagoneer is in development, with an output of 447kW, 640km range and 0-96km/h sprint time of around 3.5 seconds.
“We’ll delight our customers with a premium, highly efficient sport-utility vehicle that is loaded with technology and high quality craftmanship, offering 4x4 capability, high performance, rapid acceleration and a target range of 400 miles on a single charge," Meunier promised.
At launch interactions, we asked local Stellantis representatives about the electrification strategy for our market, but the company doesn't seem to have a firm position on the topic.
