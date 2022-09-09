Bidding started on September 6 and ends after seven days.
The Continental R is powered by a 6.75-litre, V8 engine, still brawny enough to thunder down any yellow brick road. According to Car & Classic, its bespoke audio system and unblemished cabin would make the ideal environment in which to unwind to Your Song.
“The music legend is well known for his love of interesting cars and it is befitting of such a vehicle and original owner that music would not come through any ordinary audio system: the trio of amplifiers behind a panel in the boot, driving the 14-speaker MB Quart install, won’t let it be all quiet on the western front,” said the platform's head of editorial, Chris Pollitt.
Own Sir Elton John’s Bentley
Image: Supplied
Celebrity ownership adds further mystique and provenance to thoroughbred classics.
If you're a fan of Sir Elton John, you might want to place your bid for this 1992 specimen placed under the hammer by the Car & Classic, specialist vehicle auctioneers in the UK. It's Bentley and the jets!
Image: Supplied
Bidding started on September 6 and ends after seven days.
The Continental R is powered by a 6.75-litre, V8 engine, still brawny enough to thunder down any yellow brick road. According to Car & Classic, its bespoke audio system and unblemished cabin would make the ideal environment in which to unwind to Your Song.
“The music legend is well known for his love of interesting cars and it is befitting of such a vehicle and original owner that music would not come through any ordinary audio system: the trio of amplifiers behind a panel in the boot, driving the 14-speaker MB Quart install, won’t let it be all quiet on the western front,” said the platform's head of editorial, Chris Pollitt.
Image: Supplied
Sporting vast swathes of leather, padded upholstery and burr walnut trims, new tyres and factory alloys, the car is said to be in excellent condition. It was bought by the current owner from John’s management company, William A Bong Limited, in 1996.
The Continental R is the latest of a number of celebrity-owned vehicles auctioned by Car & Classic. From Elvis Presley’s Cadillac (sold earlier this year) to the ex-McRae family-owned Subaru Impreza, former Leeds United footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s BMW Z3 M Roadster and ex-David Beckham’s Mercedes 500 on offer.
Bentley unleashes new Flying Spur Speed
Bentley unveils exclusive new R28m Mulliner Batur
Bentley unleashes racy new 2022 Continental GT V8 S
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos