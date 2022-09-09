×

news

Own Sir Elton John’s Bentley

09 September 2022 - 08:14 By MOTORING REPORTER
Pop star provenance: Sir Elton's 1992 Continental R.
Image: Supplied

Celebrity ownership adds further mystique and provenance to thoroughbred classics.

If you're a fan of Sir Elton John, you might want to place your bid for this 1992 specimen placed under the hammer by the Car & Classic, specialist vehicle auctioneers in the UK. It's Bentley and the jets!

Star-shaped glasses sold separately.
Image: Supplied

Bidding started on September 6 and ends after seven days.

The Continental R is powered by a 6.75-litre, V8 engine, still brawny enough to thunder down any yellow brick road. According to Car & Classic, its bespoke audio system and unblemished cabin would make the ideal environment in which to unwind to Your Song.

“The music legend is well known for his love of interesting cars and it is befitting of such a vehicle and original owner that music would not come through any ordinary audio system: the trio of amplifiers behind a panel in the boot, driving the 14-speaker MB Quart install, won’t let it be all quiet on the western front,” said the platform's head of editorial, Chris Pollitt.

Textbook British luxury.
Image: Supplied

Sporting vast swathes of leather, padded upholstery and burr walnut trims, new tyres and factory alloys, the car is said to be in excellent condition. It was bought by the current owner from John’s management company, William A Bong Limited, in 1996.

The Continental R is the latest of a number of celebrity-owned vehicles  auctioned by Car & Classic. From Elvis Presley’s Cadillac (sold earlier this year) to the ex-McRae family-owned Subaru Impreza, former Leeds United footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s BMW Z3 M Roadster  and ex-David Beckham’s Mercedes 500 on offer.

