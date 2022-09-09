×

news

The new Porsche roof tent: a room with a view

09 September 2022 - 11:02 By Staff Writer
The roof tent transforms a Porsche into a hotel room for nature lovers.
Image: Supplied

Porsche has launched an accessory to let owners experience their sports cars in a fresh way: a roof tent from Porsche Tequipment.

It transforms the sports car into a hotel room for nature lovers. It has an exclusive hardcase, developed at the Weissach Development Centre, which can be installed on the roof transport systems of the 911, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan – both with and without roof rails.

It is quite the room with a view, with two side windows and a roof window as standard. In the extended position, the floor surface measures 210cmx 130cm. A comfortable, high-density polyfoam mattress is integrated.

The tent walls are made of a breathable cotton blend. With water-resistant zips and a separate rain cover for entry, the tent is also designed for wet weather. The side walls mimic the flyline of the 911 and feature a Porsche logo.

Both side windows can be fully opened for ventilation. An insect guard offers protection against mosquitoes and an additional black-out function helps keep the light out.

The Porsche roof tent sets up quickly with the aid of two shock absorbers when you open the hardcase. The last step is to erect the tent and make it taut with the four poles.

The tent is sold with an integrated telescopic ladder.

