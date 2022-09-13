Mercedes-Benz climate case dropped by German court, appeal planned

A lawsuit accusing Mercedes-Benz of infringing on people's freedoms by worsening climate change was dropped by the Stuttgart district court on Tuesday, but the German climate NGO behind the case said it planned to appeal.
The case, brought by Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), marked the first by individual citizens in Germany against a private company for worsening climate change.
DUH said it planned to appeal the ruling in Stuttgart's higher regional court.
“Even if this ruling did not turn out in our favour, we hope for a quick resolution in the higher court, for the climate crisis does not leave us much time,” said DUH lawyer Remo Klinger.
The case demanded Mercedes-Benz adhere to a tighter carbon emissions budget and commit to ending production of combustion engine cars by November 2030.
It was based on a 2021 ruling in Germany's top court which found the country's climate law was not doing enough to protect future generations.
The plaintiffs, three directors of DUH, argued that their rights as individuals to be protected from the consequences of climate change were being infringed upon by Mercedes-Benz' impact on the planet.
The court said there was not tangible enough proof of how Mercedes-Benz' production of combustion engine cars was impacting the rights of the plaintiffs, adding this could change in future.
It added that the case went beyond its call of duty, arguing that decisions on specific ways to protect the environment, a principle anchored in German law, were in the hands of the legislature, not the courts.
Mercedes-Benz welcomed the ruling.
“Which efforts should be shouldered by which actors to achieve Germany's climate goals is a political question that cannot be answered case-by-case in civil courts,” the company said.
DUH has filed a similar lawsuit against BMW, with a court date scheduled for November.
A case supported by Greenpeace against Volkswagen by farmer Ulf Allhoff-Cramer, who said the carmaker's carbon footprint was damaging his land, will be heard in May next year.
In its defence, Volkswagen argued that 99% of emissions from its vehicles were caused by third parties, in particular drivers of the vehicles and suppliers, according to court documents.
It also argued that demanding Volkswagen produce only battery-electric vehicles was too restrictive, pointing to alternatives such as carbon capture or e-fuel powered vehicles.
Mercedes-Benz climate case dropped by German court, appeal planned
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
A lawsuit accusing Mercedes-Benz of infringing on people's freedoms by worsening climate change was dropped by the Stuttgart district court on Tuesday, but the German climate NGO behind the case said it planned to appeal.
The case, brought by Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), marked the first by individual citizens in Germany against a private company for worsening climate change.
DUH said it planned to appeal the ruling in Stuttgart's higher regional court.
“Even if this ruling did not turn out in our favour, we hope for a quick resolution in the higher court, for the climate crisis does not leave us much time,” said DUH lawyer Remo Klinger.
The case demanded Mercedes-Benz adhere to a tighter carbon emissions budget and commit to ending production of combustion engine cars by November 2030.
It was based on a 2021 ruling in Germany's top court which found the country's climate law was not doing enough to protect future generations.
The plaintiffs, three directors of DUH, argued that their rights as individuals to be protected from the consequences of climate change were being infringed upon by Mercedes-Benz' impact on the planet.
The court said there was not tangible enough proof of how Mercedes-Benz' production of combustion engine cars was impacting the rights of the plaintiffs, adding this could change in future.
It added that the case went beyond its call of duty, arguing that decisions on specific ways to protect the environment, a principle anchored in German law, were in the hands of the legislature, not the courts.
Mercedes-Benz welcomed the ruling.
“Which efforts should be shouldered by which actors to achieve Germany's climate goals is a political question that cannot be answered case-by-case in civil courts,” the company said.
DUH has filed a similar lawsuit against BMW, with a court date scheduled for November.
A case supported by Greenpeace against Volkswagen by farmer Ulf Allhoff-Cramer, who said the carmaker's carbon footprint was damaging his land, will be heard in May next year.
In its defence, Volkswagen argued that 99% of emissions from its vehicles were caused by third parties, in particular drivers of the vehicles and suppliers, according to court documents.
It also argued that demanding Volkswagen produce only battery-electric vehicles was too restrictive, pointing to alternatives such as carbon capture or e-fuel powered vehicles.
READ MORE:
German diesel drivers, truckers hit by growing energy crisis
Truly autonomous cars may be impossible without human touch
Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend auctions billionaire’s photos, mementos from college
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos