×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Honda speeds up electric motorcycle shift to meet carbon neutrality goals

14 September 2022 - 07:36 By Masumi Suga
Honda Motor Co is speeding up efforts to introduce electric motorcycles with plans to roll out at least 10 models worldwide by 2025, part of the Japanese company’s aim of achieving carbon neutrality in coming decades.
Honda Motor Co is speeding up efforts to introduce electric motorcycles with plans to roll out at least 10 models worldwide by 2025, part of the Japanese company’s aim of achieving carbon neutrality in coming decades.
Image: Bloomberg

Honda Motor Co is speeding up efforts to introduce electric motorcycles with plans to roll out at least 10 models worldwide by 2025, part of the Japanese company’s aim of achieving carbon neutrality in coming decades. 

The carmaker, which also has the biggest global market share in two wheelers, set a target to make all its bikes carbon neutral before the middle of the century, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The expansion of its electric motorcycle operation could lead to a separate stock market listing for the business, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Honda is in early stage considerations over whether to separate the unit and list some shares, the newspaper said, citing a company executive.

A representative for Honda in the US had no immediate comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

The plan to introduce new models is the latest among Japanese automakers as they outline efforts to expand sales of EVs, a market where they’ve typically lagged behind other global manufacturers, particularly those in China and in Europe.

Last month, Honda unveiled plans with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution Ltd to spend $4.4bn (roughly R76,575,840,000) on a new battery plant in the US as it seeks to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles completely by 2040. 

“We are speedily working to realise carbon neutrality” Kohei Takeuchi, executive vice president of Honda, said at a briefing on Tuesday.  

Honda is aiming to boost annual sales of electric motorcycles to one million units within the next five years, and 3.5-million units in 2030, equivalent to 15% of total sales. Electric motorcycles currently account for less than 0.5% of Honda’s total sales, according to Takeuchi.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

REVEALED: Purosangue is unveiled as Ferrari's first 'SUV'

The four-seater is said to drive like a true Ferrari even though it weighs over two tons and has a 185mm ground clearance
Motoring
12 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz climate case dropped by German court, appeal planned

A lawsuit accusing Mercedes-Benz of infringing on people's freedoms by worsening climate change was dropped by the Stuttgart district court on ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

German diesel drivers, truckers hit by growing energy crisis

Germany is facing a shortage of AdBlue, a key ingredient for modern diesel cars and trucks, as soaring energy prices send shock waves through the ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend auctions billionaire’s photos, mementos from college news
  2. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  3. REVEALED: Purosangue is unveiled as Ferrari's first 'SUV' New Models
  4. COMPACT SUV SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Ford EcoSport vs Hyundai Creta Reviews
  5. Alex Albon suffered respiratory failure after surgery Motorsport

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​