Hydrogen fuel cell maker Loop Energy said on Sunday its latest cell system can deliver better fuel economy than a diesel engine at current price levels.
The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said based on a pan-European diesel cost of $1.91 (roughly R33.78) per litre on September 5 and $10 (roughly R176.88) per kg of hydrogen, a truck could travel just over 179km on $100 (roughly R1,768) worth of fuel using its new S1,200 (roughly R21,225) hydrogen fuel cell system versus a little over 175km for an equivalent diesel truck.
As the car industry makes the shift to zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs), big freight truck makers like Daimler Truck and Volvo are investing heavily in hydrogen fuel cells to haul freight long distances because batteries weigh too much to make electric trucks viable.
Hydrogen fuel cells run hydrogen through a catalyst that produces energy and heat to power a small battery that drives the truck. The only emission from these cells is water.
Hydrogen fuel cells have faced two challenges for broad adoption: they have so far been less efficient than diesel and fuelling infrastructure in Europe is virtually non-existent.
Nyland said the new cell system essentially addresses the first of the challenges.
"This brings the future forward," Loop Energy CEO Ben Nyland told Reuters.
"This product delivers the economics needed for adoption today."
Nyland said Loop Energy aims to provide the fuel cell system to startup truck makers and as part of hydrogen powertrains provided to big truck makers by major suppliers.
The company's biggest shareholder is US engine maker Cummins, which holds a more than 20% stake in Loop Energy.
Loop Energy says new hydrogen fuel cell more efficient than diesel engine
Image: Loop Energy
