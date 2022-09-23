news

Suzuki announces #JimnyGathering

23 September 2022 - 17:55
The event, open to all owners of the Jimny and its predecessors, will be in Clarens next September.
Image: Supplied

The countdown has started for the largest Suzuki Jimny gathering in the southern hemisphere, and possibly the world.

Scheduled for September 22-24 2023, the Jimny Safari Town Festival and Jimny Gathering is expected to bring together hundreds of Jimny owners and fans to set a record for the most Jimnys on one site. 

The event will be hosted in Clarens in the eastern Free State. 

“The Jimny is one of Suzuki’s most popular and aspirational global models that appeals to a wide audience consisting of highly passionate professionals, adventurers, creatives and artists,” says Brendon Carpenter, brand marketing manager of Suzuki Auto SA.

The dedicated website jimnygathering.co.za allows Jimny owners and enthusiasts to register all the generations of the plucky 4x4 including the Jimny, SJ, Samurai and LJ.

Suzuki Auto SA entered the market in 2008 and has sold more than 17,500 Jimnys. By the time of next year's event in Clarens, this should be well over 20,000, says Suzuki.

The event includes a festival with Mango Groove, GoodLuck and Spoegwolf  performing. Other artists will be announced in the coming months.

