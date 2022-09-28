General Motors Co on Tuesday said it will not mandate that workers return to offices before 2023 after it had told them on Friday they would be expected to work three days on-campus every week later this year.
The US automaker told employees who have been working remotely it does "not plan to mandate which days of the week will be collaboration days. In no scenario will our Work Appropriately evolution begin before Q1 2023".
On Friday GM cited the dramatic improvement in the Covid-19 landscape for the change "to drive the best collaboration, enterprise mindset and impact".
Many companies are grappling with how much to require white collar employees to return to offices.
Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano told Reuters last week the company has no requirements but is "encouraging folk to be here several days a week".
GM said Tuesday's clarification was "based on the dialogue that took place since Friday. We intend to spend the next few weeks continuing to listen to your feedback so we incorporate it into our implementation plans".
The company said it would "communicate more information at the end of next month. Between now and then, we continue to ask for constructive dialogue about our culture, collaboration, speed and innovation".
Thousands of GM workers, including hourly workers assembling cars, continued in-person work during the pandemic.
GM delays return-to-work plans to 2023
Image: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
