news

Petrol price drops but diesel rises in October

04 October 2022 - 07:25 By TimesLIVE
Good news for drivers of petrol cars; not so much for diesel drivers.
Good news for drivers of petrol cars; not so much for diesel drivers.
Image: Supplied

Good news awaits SA motorists with petrol cars in October, with the price of 93 octane fuel to reduce by 89c/l  and 95 octane by R1.02/l on Wednesday.

However, drivers of diesel cars face a 10c/l increase for high sulphur (0.05%) diesel and 15c/l for low sulphur (0.005%). The price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 82c/l.

From Wednesday the retail price of 95 unleaded in Gauteng will be R22.36/l and 93 unleaded will cost R22.06. The wholesale price of 0.05% diesel will be R24.06/l and 0.005% diesel will be R24.30.

The department of mineral resources & energy and energy (DMRE) attributed the price adjustments to changes in the international fuel prices during the period under review. The rand depreciated against the US dollar, from R16.70 to R17.55, which prevented further reductions in the prices of petrol and paraffin.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday

The latest figures from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy show that motorists will pay less for both petrol and diesel from Wednesday.
Motoring
4 weeks ago

Proposed duties could lift tyre prices as much as 41%

Consumers could be hit by dramatic increases in the costs of transport and goods if proposed new duties are imposed on imported Chinese tyres.
Motoring
2 months ago

This is why the price cap on 93 petrol won’t really save you money

Motorists expecting a price war at petrol stations after the government proposed a new price cap on 93 unleaded will be disappointed, as there won’t ...
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New VW Tiguan R arrives in SA —This is how much it will cost you New Models
  2. Petrol price drops but diesel rises in October news
  3. New-car sales: these were SA’s top performers in September news
  4. Toyota unveils stiffer, sportier Corolla Cross GR-S First Drives
  5. Perez wins Singapore GP, Verstappen title celebrations on ice Motorsport

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor