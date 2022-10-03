news

Rivian climbs after ramping up production, reaffirming annual goal

04 October 2022 - 08:50 By Ed Ludlow
Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. rose in late trading after the automaker reported an increase in production and reaffirmed its goal to build 25,000 electric vehicles this year.
Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. rose in late trading after the automaker reported an increase in production and reaffirmed its goal to build 25,000 electric vehicles this year.
Image: Bloomberg

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc rose in late trading after the automaker reported an increase in production and reaffirmed its goal to build 25,000 electric vehicles this year.

The company produced 7,363 vehicles in the third quarter and delivered 6,584 to customers, according to a statement Monday. That’s up from 4,401 vehicles built in the prior quarter and 4,467 handed over to buyers.

The stock rose 8.8% to $34.70 at 4:57pm after the close of regular trading in New York. The shares are down 69% this year through Monday’s close.

Rivian builds two consumer battery-electric cars: the R1T pickup and a sport utility vehicle called the R1S. The Irvine, California-based company also manufacturers electric delivery vans for Amazon.com Inc, one of its biggest shareholders, with which it has a contract to deliver 100,000 units by the end of the decade.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

Petrol price drops but diesel rises in October

Good news awaits SA motorists with petrol cars in October, with the price of 93 octane fuel to reduce by 93c/l and 95 octane by R1.02/l on Wednesday.
Motoring
14 hours ago

SA new-car sales continue to surge

Load-shedding and interest rate hikes fail to spoil the party for car-buying consumers in September
Motoring
1 day ago

Porsche shares fall below IPO pricing

Shares in sports car brand Porsche fell below its listing price on Monday, the third day of trading since its $72bn (about R1.29-trillion) listing by ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New VW Tiguan R arrives in SA —This is how much it will cost you New Models
  2. Petrol price drops but diesel rises in October news
  3. New-car sales: these were SA’s top performers in September news
  4. Toyota unveils stiffer, sportier Corolla Cross GR-S First Drives
  5. Perez wins Singapore GP, Verstappen title celebrations on ice Motorsport

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor