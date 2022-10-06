Tesla’s vegan leather supplier bets material will be used everywhere

For Ultrafabrics Holdings Co, supplying seating material to Tesla Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc and furniture makers isn’t just good for the environment, it’s a potentially lucrative, albeit challenging, business.
The goal for Noboru Yoshimura, 60, president of the Tokyo-based manufacturer, is to make the company’s name synonymous with synthetic leather.
“More and more people are using our leather,” he said in an interview.
“We’re consciously developing premium products, and that strategy is in line with the times.”
For years, leather made from processed cowhides or sheepskin was seen as a premium option for car buyers. Now, environmentally conscious consumers are seeking products that don’t involve the slaughter of animals, such as plant-based meat. Airlines are turning to the leather-like material to take advantage of their lower weight to save on fuel and reduce carbon emissions. As a result, the global synthetic leather market is on track to reach $67.2bn (roughly R1,208,484,480,000) by 2030, according to Straits Research.
Investors appear to agree on the opportunity for Ultrafabrics, which hasn’t fully disclosed its list of customers. After a brutal year in 2020, when the pandemic wreaked havoc on the global auto industry, the company’s stock has quintupled as sales and profitability recovered. Ultrafabrics is forecasting operating profit of 2.7bn yen (roughly R336,319,500) on sales of 18.6bn yen (roughly R2,307,584,273) for the fiscal year through March, while analysts, on average, are projecting profit of 3bn yen (roughly R372,134,400) and 19bn yen (roughly R2,356,923,286) in revenue.
Ultrafabrics shares rose as much as 2% in early morning trading in Tokyo on Friday.
In its previous incarnation, Ultrafabrics was Daiichi Kasei, a materials supplier that created a material that is strong, resilient and lightweight while soft like genuine leather. Four layers are weaved together to create a leather-like texture, combining a back cloth, a form, cushion layer and final protective film.
Tesla’s vegan leather supplier bets material will be used everywhere
Image: Tesla
For Ultrafabrics Holdings Co, supplying seating material to Tesla Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc and furniture makers isn’t just good for the environment, it’s a potentially lucrative, albeit challenging, business.
The goal for Noboru Yoshimura, 60, president of the Tokyo-based manufacturer, is to make the company’s name synonymous with synthetic leather.
“More and more people are using our leather,” he said in an interview.
“We’re consciously developing premium products, and that strategy is in line with the times.”
For years, leather made from processed cowhides or sheepskin was seen as a premium option for car buyers. Now, environmentally conscious consumers are seeking products that don’t involve the slaughter of animals, such as plant-based meat. Airlines are turning to the leather-like material to take advantage of their lower weight to save on fuel and reduce carbon emissions. As a result, the global synthetic leather market is on track to reach $67.2bn (roughly R1,208,484,480,000) by 2030, according to Straits Research.
Investors appear to agree on the opportunity for Ultrafabrics, which hasn’t fully disclosed its list of customers. After a brutal year in 2020, when the pandemic wreaked havoc on the global auto industry, the company’s stock has quintupled as sales and profitability recovered. Ultrafabrics is forecasting operating profit of 2.7bn yen (roughly R336,319,500) on sales of 18.6bn yen (roughly R2,307,584,273) for the fiscal year through March, while analysts, on average, are projecting profit of 3bn yen (roughly R372,134,400) and 19bn yen (roughly R2,356,923,286) in revenue.
Ultrafabrics shares rose as much as 2% in early morning trading in Tokyo on Friday.
In its previous incarnation, Ultrafabrics was Daiichi Kasei, a materials supplier that created a material that is strong, resilient and lightweight while soft like genuine leather. Four layers are weaved together to create a leather-like texture, combining a back cloth, a form, cushion layer and final protective film.
Image: Bloomberg
While vegan leather may appeal to consumers and help reduce weight penalties for airlines, most of the material is made from plastic-based polyurethane chloride and polyurethane, raising questions whether production and disposal is good for the environment. Some variants using cork, bark, or apple peel exist.
After merging in 2017 with US-based Ultrafabrics, the combined entity changed its name and kept its listing in Japan. The legacy operations of Daiichi Kasei are the manufacturing backbone, while what was originally Ultrafabrics oversees marketing and sales.
Electric vehicles are a key driver of growth because many environmentally conscious buyers tend to be concerned about the use of animal products in cars. Responding to calls to make their vehicles “all vegan,” Tesla has been using synthetic leather since 2016. Other companies are following suit by including the material among seating options, seen in the new Range Rover SV.
“EV makers like Tesla are increasing their use of synthetic leather,” said Katsuhiko Ishibashi, an analyst at Ichiyoshi Research Institute Inc.
“Ultrafabrics is also increasing its shipments to EV makers.”
When Yoshimura goes outside of Japan to promote Ultrafabric’s products, “the first question they ask me is what is your sustainability story?”, he said at a recent lecture at International Christian University on the outskirts of Tokyo. The challenge is in taking a product that resonates with socially and environmentally conscious consumers and building a profitable business off that.
China and Japan are the markets where that hurdle is most evident, and are seeing less expansion in synthetic leather products, according to Yoshimura. While consumers in the US and Europe are embracing alternative materials, “only Japan and China think genuine leather should be available as a premium option”, he said.
“That’s why I feel a great sense of urgency,” Yoshimura said.
“There’s a sense sustainability is a premium option, but it will probably become a must-have in the not-too-distant future.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Toyota unit Hino considers action against executives
Toyota restarts output of its electric bZ4X after fixing safety issues
Schumacher's Ferrari F2003-GA F1 car heads to auction next month
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos