Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it will invest more than €1bn (roughly R17,704,122,640) over the next five years in electric vans, trucks and low-emission package hubs across Europe, accelerating its drive to achieve net-zero carbon.
The retailer said the investment was also aimed at spurring innovation across the transportation industry and encouraging more public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs).
The US online retailer said the investment would help its electric van fleet in Europe more than triple from 3,000 vehicles to more than 10,000 by 2025.
The company did not say what percentage of its European last-mile delivery fleet is electric today, but said those 3,000 zero-emission vans delivered more than 100-million packages in 2021.
Amazon said it also hopes to purchase more than 1,500 electric heavy goods vehicles - used for "middle-mile" shipments to package hubs - in the coming years.
Although a number of large logistics firms - including package delivery companies United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp - have committed to buying large numbers of zero-emission electric vans and trucks, there are not many available for purchase.
A number of startups are racing to bring electric vans and trucks to market and are facing increasing competition from legacy manufacturers like General Motors and Ford.
Amazon's largest electric van order is for 100,000 vehicles from Rivian Automotive Inc through 2025.
The company said alongside EVs, it will invest in thousands of chargers at facilities across Europe.
The retailer said it will also invest in doubling its European network of "micro-mobility" hubs from more than 20 cities today.
Amazon has used the centrally located hubs to run new delivery methods, including electric cargo bikes or on-foot deliveries to cut emissions.
The company plans to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040.
Amazon.com to invest more than €1bn in European electric van, truck fleet
Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it will invest more than €1bn (roughly R17,704,122,640) over the next five years in electric vans, trucks and low-emission package hubs across Europe, accelerating its drive to achieve net-zero carbon.
The retailer said the investment was also aimed at spurring innovation across the transportation industry and encouraging more public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs).
The US online retailer said the investment would help its electric van fleet in Europe more than triple from 3,000 vehicles to more than 10,000 by 2025.
The company did not say what percentage of its European last-mile delivery fleet is electric today, but said those 3,000 zero-emission vans delivered more than 100-million packages in 2021.
Amazon said it also hopes to purchase more than 1,500 electric heavy goods vehicles - used for "middle-mile" shipments to package hubs - in the coming years.
Although a number of large logistics firms - including package delivery companies United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp - have committed to buying large numbers of zero-emission electric vans and trucks, there are not many available for purchase.
A number of startups are racing to bring electric vans and trucks to market and are facing increasing competition from legacy manufacturers like General Motors and Ford.
Amazon's largest electric van order is for 100,000 vehicles from Rivian Automotive Inc through 2025.
The company said alongside EVs, it will invest in thousands of chargers at facilities across Europe.
The retailer said it will also invest in doubling its European network of "micro-mobility" hubs from more than 20 cities today.
Amazon has used the centrally located hubs to run new delivery methods, including electric cargo bikes or on-foot deliveries to cut emissions.
The company plans to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040.
Toyota says about 296,000 pieces of customer info possibly leaked
Tesla’s vegan leather supplier bets material will be used everywhere
Toyota restarts output of its electric bZ4X after fixing safety issues
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos