news

Tesla’s China-made sales hit record following Shanghai factory upgrade

10 October 2022 - 07:35 By Reuters
An aerial view of the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in China.
An aerial view of the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in China.
Image: Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images

Tesla Inc delivered 83,135 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in September, smashing its monthly record, according to a report released on Sunday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The number marks an 8% increase from August and set a record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since production began in December 2019, topping the prior high of 78,906 in June as the US car maker continues to invest in production in China.

"The record high sales of China-made Tesla cars showed electric vehicles have been leading the mobility trend," Tesla said.

Globally, Tesla last week said it delivered 343,830 EVs in the third quarter, a record for the world's most valuable automaker, but less than the 359,162 analysts on average had expected, according to Refinitiv.

Tesla quickened its China deliveries after suspending most production at the Shanghai plant in July for an upgrade, which has brought the factory's weekly output capacity to around 22,000 units compared with levels of around 17,000 in June, Reuters previously reported.

Since the plant opened in its second largest market in late 2019, Tesla has sought to run the facility in China's commercial hub at full capacity.

It, however, plans to hold production at its Shanghai plant at about 93% of capacity through to the end of year in a rare move for the US automaker, Reuters reported last month, quoting sources who did not say why it was doing it.

The plant, which manufactures Model 3s and Model Ys to sell in China and export to other markets including Europe and Australia, reopened on April 19 after a Covid-19 lockdown, but only resumed full production in mid-June.

Production accelerated despite heatwaves and Covid-19 curbs that hit its suppliers in the southwest region of the country.

Tesla, which has been offering insurance incentives to consumers in China since September, is facing growing competition from domestic EV makers in a sharply weakening economy, while consumption falls amid the strict Covid-19 curbs.

China’s BYD continued to lead the domestic EV market with 200,973 wholesale sales in September, a nearly 15% jump from August. CPCA said higher oil prices and government subsidies continue to encourage more consumers to choose electric vehicles.

Toyota says about 296,000 pieces of customer info possibly leaked

Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it had discovered about 296,000 pieces of customer information from its T-Connect service might have been leaked.
Motoring
2 days ago

Tesla’s vegan leather supplier bets material will be used everywhere

For Ultrafabrics Holdings Co, supplying seating material to Tesla Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc.and furniture makers isn’t just good for the ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Toyota unit Hino considers action against executives

Toyota Motor Corp's truck- and bus-making unit Hino Motors is considering action against its executives over a long-running engine data scandal, Hino ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. A Formula One Grand Prix on Soweto streets? Yes, according to motorsports ... news
  2. REVIEW | The Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX Auto is perfectly imperfect Reviews
  3. New VW Tiguan R arrives in SA —This is how much it will cost you New Models
  4. New-car sales: these were SA’s top performers in September news
  5. BMW announces prices for the all-new X1 line-up New Models

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city