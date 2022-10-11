news

Analysts predict big earnings drop for leading carmakers

11 October 2022 - 08:09 By Joel Leon
UBS Group analysts have downgraded their stock ratings on Volkswagen.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Earnings for US and European carmakers are set to halve next year as weakening demand leads to an oversupply of vehicles, say UBS Group analysts.

A three-year run of “unprecedented” pricing and margins is about to end abruptly, with a glut of cars starting to emerge as soon as three months from now, UBS analysts led by Patrick Hummel wrote in a note on Monday.

“Demand destruction is no longer a vague risk, but has started to become a reality,” the analysts said. They downgraded their stock ratings on Volkswagen, General Motors and Renault to neutral and cut Ford Motor to sell. Ford was 5.7% lower in US premarket trading by 8:29am in New York on Monday.

Many threats confront the industry, with strained consumers seeking to downgrade and growing inventories that will leave carmakers unable to pass on inflationary pressures, the UBS analysts said. In September, Ford warned of how rising costs were affecting its earnings, prompting its stock to plunge. European automotive stocks have surrendered their post-pandemic gains.

Earnings for US and European carmakers are set to drop by half next year as weakening demand leads to an oversupply of vehicles, according to UBS Group AG analysts.
Image: Bloomberg

The nearer-term outlook is more positive, with the third quarter expected to be another strong one for most manufacturers, the analysts wrote. Some companies may show improved margins, with Mercedes-Benz Group among those that could increase their forecast. VW, BMW and Ford are likely to show a negative earnings trend.

However, investors are likely to overlook good news as they focus on the headwinds lying ahead for the sector, the analysts said.

UBS favours carmakers with luxury exposure, such as Mercedes-Benz, due to the higher resilience of higher-income household spending, and parts suppliers with a dominant market position and pricing power, such as Autoliv and Valeo. 

The analysts see Tesla continuing its “aggressive” growth through cutting prices and leveraging costs. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

