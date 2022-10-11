Auto forecaster S&P Global Mobility warned on Tuesday that, in a worst-case scenario, Europe's energy crisis could cut its car production by close to 40%, or more than one million vehicles per quarter until the end of 2023.
Energy crisis could cut Europe's car output by nearly 40%
Image: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images
Auto forecaster S&P Global Mobility warned on Tuesday that, in a worst-case scenario, Europe's energy crisis could cut its car production by close to 40%, or more than one million vehicles per quarter until the end of 2023.
In a report titled “Winter is Coming”, the organisation said the auto industry's supply chain, already reeling from the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, “may face extensive pressure” from soaring energy costs or power cuts.
“With energy prices in Europe skyrocketing ... a harsh winter could place certain automotive sectors at risk of being unable to keep their production lines running,” the report said.
S&P Global Mobility said costs for car production had already escalated to between €687 (about R12,081) and €773 (about R13,594) per vehicle, up from a pre-energy crisis level of €50 (about R880), putting strain on smaller suppliers in particular.
Starting this quarter, until the end of next year, S&P Global Mobility forecast quarterly production from European car assembly plants would be between — million and 4.5-million units.
But “with potential utility restrictions”, that could be cut to as little as 2.75-million to 3-million units per quarter.
The forecaster warned that because European suppliers export parts worldwide, all carmakers would be impacted in some way.
Edwin Pope, S&P Global Mobility principal analyst for materials and lightweighting, said the analysis was conducted before the likely sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines late last month.
“Events like that will inevitably shift the scales towards the lower end of what we have predicted, especially in terms of how long it takes to repair things of this nature,” he said.
For individual countries across Europe, S&P Global Mobility looked at six factors, including the size of a country's deficit, debt relative to GDP, level of energy self-sufficiency and gas storage.
While automotive powerhouse Germany has relied on Russian gas and is phasing out nuclear power, it has “more budgetary headroom to ride out the energy storm” than some other European countries, including Italy, it said.
Pope said while the auto industry might be able to struggle through this winter, if Europe did not have a plan in place for next winter, many suppliers might not survive.
“I'm worried we'll have some highly skilled craftsman shops in the region either go through forced bankruptcy or just hang up their hats,” Pope said.
