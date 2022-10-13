Sony Group and Honda Motor will target the premium electric vehicle market through their joint mobility venture in 2025, as the two try to gain ground in a field already crowded by earlier entrants such as Tesla.
Sony Honda Mobility will produce its EVs at Honda’s North American facilities, and sales and personal customisation will take place primarily online, its CEO Yasuhide Mizuno said in a news conference on Thursday. The company will deliver cars to customers in North America first in 2026, with delivery in Japan to come in the second half of 2026, he said. Sales in Europe would be next.
The two Japanese firms joined forces this year, seeking to combine their strengths to catch up to rivals ranging from Tesla and Volkswagen to upstarts such as China’s Xiaomi and Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group. Sony expects the partnership will give it access to Honda’s decades-long expertise in car manufacturing, sales and servicing, while Honda seeks to tap its partner’s knowledge in entertainment, networking and sensors for autonomous vehicles. The joint venture includes the PlayStation game console’s lead architect Masayasu Ito.
Sony Honda Mobility, which will procure materials for the cars mainly in North America, would host a showcase at CES in Las Vegas in January next year. Growing tech protectionism is prompting more manufacturers to seek locally sourced components. EVs are laden with a wide array of semiconductors, which have become the focus of a US-China technology race, with the US ratcheting up curbs on chip firms’ exports to China.
“We want to create a team that can win overseas,” Sony Honda Mobility COO Izumi Kawanishi said. “Software will be our strength, compared with our EV rivals.”
Sony Honda to make premium EVs in US from 2025
Image: Bloomberg
