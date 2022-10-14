WATCH | 911 GT3 RS stings The 'Ring with scorching lap time

Porsche has been having some fun with at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with its new 911 GT3 RS. With no rain to stop play and the intrepid Jörg Bergmeister strapped in behind the wheel, this radical 386kW race car for the road lapped the 20.8-kilometre circuit in a mightily impressive time of 6:49.328 minutes. That's fast. Very fast. Not only is it 10.6 seconds quicker than the standard 992-generation GT3 but almost a full eight seconds clear of the old 918 Spyder hypercar that had a carbon fibre tub chassis and 652kW.

“The 911 GT3 RS has delivered what it had already promised at first glance – absolute excellence on the racetrack,” says Porsche's GT division boss Andreas Preuninger.

“Considering the far from ideal conditions, with a strong headwind on the long straight of the Döttinger Höhe and cool asphalt temperatures, we are satisfied with this time."

“We lost a little downforce due to the strong, sometimes gusting wind, but I’m still very happy with the lap,” says Bergmeister.

“In the fast sections in particular, the 911 GT3 RS is in a league of its own. Here it’s on a level usually reserved for top-class racing cars. The car is also setting new standards in braking. Fast laps on the Nordschleife are simply so much fun in this car.”

But don't take his word for it. Smash that play button now and see (and hear) for yourself.