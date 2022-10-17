news

Tesla will not start German mass battery production before 2024

17 October 2022 - 08:49 By Reuters
An aerial view the Tesla gigafactory electric car manufacturing plant near Gruenheide, Germany.
An aerial view the Tesla gigafactory electric car manufacturing plant near Gruenheide, Germany.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Tesla will not start mass production of battery cells at its European gigafactory near Berlin before 2024, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing experts, two of whom are close to the company.

According to the report, problems have been discovered with an important production process presented by Tesla CEO Elon Musk two years ago.

Tesla spokespeople in Germany were not immediately available for comment.

Currently, battery research at the site in Gruenheide only covers electrodes, while all equipment for the remaining production steps of winding, assembling and formatting the cells are being moved to Tesla's headquarters in Texas in the US, the report said.

At full capacity, the Gruenheide plant, which is in the ramp-up phase, will produce 500,000 cars a year, more than the 450,000 battery-electric vehicles that German rival Volkswagen sold globally in 2021.

It will also eventually generate 50 gigawatt hours of battery cells, but Tesla has not communicated a timeline for that part of production.

Tesla plans to build a battery cell plant in Gruenheide in the long term, the report said, adding the company has to get a grip on the dry coating of the electrodes before that can happen.

While tests with the technology are running successfully there is a lack of implementation in large scale production, the report said.

Biden is botching the dream of made-in-America EVs

The US has a chance to become a serious global player in the space. But it’s squandering it.
Motoring
3 days ago

VW closes in on $1bn joint venture with Chinese chipmaking start-up

Volkswagen is close to reaching a joint venture deal with Chinese autonomous driving start-up Horizon Robotics that could see the auto giant make an ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Sony Honda to make premium EVs in US from 2025

Sony Group and Honda Motor will target the premium electric vehicle market through their joint mobility venture in 2025, as the two try to gain ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. How to check that your tyres are not expired ahead of festive-season travel Features
  2. WATCH | Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai news
  3. REVIEW | The Haval H6 Hybrid is a fuel-saver, brimming with kit Reviews
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Isuzu D-Max doesn’t have a drinking problem Reviews
  5. BMW announces prices for the all-new X1 line-up New Models

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...