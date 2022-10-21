Renault’s was the largest stand at the Paris Motor Show and included the new, large Austral SUV and the new Espace concept, which is no longer a sizeable multipurpose vehicle (MPV) but a strikingly good-looking hydrogen-powered hatchback.
A portion of the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles’ floors was occupied by sister brand Alpine, which showcased the hydrogen-powered Alpenglow concept.
Dacia showcased the Manifesto all-terrain buggy concept and the Spring, an all-electric spin-off of the Renault Kwid, which could also play a role in the company’s electric ambitions.
The Arkana, which I had my first test drive in on rural and urban French roads, may resemble the previous generation Megane in the looks department, but they are not similar products. The Arkana is based on a new generation CMF-B platform, which it shares with the new Renault Captur.
The new Megane, which also took the stage at Renault’s Paris Motor Show stand, is now an all-electric crossover instead of a hatch.
The full electrification of this model means South Africa misses out on this new, advanced Megane, for now, but it’s still in with a shot of introduction if Renault South Africa's electric plans work out.
Hybrid-powered Renault Arkana to reach SA in 2024
The first product from Renault South Africa to incorporate electric propulsion will be the Arkana, a new type of family-focused coupe-SUV with a sloped roof that the company hopes to launch here.
The Arkana E-Tech Hybrid pairs a 1.3l petrol engine that juices up the batteries on the move.
The car is likely to arrive here early in 2024, according to Zian van Heerden, sales and operations vice-president of the company. The car was one of numerous new models and concepts the French brand showcased at this week’s Paris Motor Show 2022.
The new entrants and ideas included the new 4Ever Trophy concept, which is a modern and more rugged take on the 1984 Renault 4 mishmash of a station wagon and a hatchback. Positioned in series behind it is the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, an electric concept that pays homage to the wide-body rally star Renault 5 Turbo, whose legacy was continued in the now defunct Clio V6.
At the tail of the queue was the Renault 5, another concept that tips a hat to the company’s past. This one showcases a realistic future electric hatchback with a throwback to the company’s hugely successful tot sold in global markets between 1974 and 1984, including South Africa.
