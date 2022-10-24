news

Toyota announces new bZ3, second model in all-electric bZ series

24 October 2022 - 15:42 By Reuters
The bZ3 sedan was developed jointly by Toyota and BYD. Toyota claims it can achieve a maximum cruising range of over 600km.
Toyota announced on Monday the launch of a small electric sedan, which will be powered by BYD batteries and will be produced and sold in China.

The Japanese automaker said the car would be called the Toyota bZ3. It did not say when the vehicle will be available in showrooms.

It is the second model in the new Beyond Zero (bZ) series of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from Toyota, which has been criticised by activists and green investors for not embracing BEVs quickly enough.

Toyota had planned to unveil the bZ3, which uses BYD's less bulky Blade batteries, at the Beijing auto show in April, but the event was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

The bZ3 was developed jointly by Toyota and BYD, Toyota said on Monday.

