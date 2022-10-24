news

WATCH | Sea Point supercar crash brings traffic to a standstill

24 October 2022 - 12:08 By Motoring Reporter

Saturday morning started with a bang for two unfortunate supercar owners who had a coming together on Beach Road in Sea Point, Cape Town.

According to a report on Cape Town Etc, a Ferrari 458 and an Audi R8 V10 collided at around 11am on one of the city's busiest streets. The spectacle attracted a crowd of onlookers and in no time footage of the damaged supercars was posted to social media platforms.

While the cause of the accident at the time of writing remains unclear, we can confirm the repair bills are sure to be eye-wateringly high for both parties. Depending on the year and exact model derivative the Ferrari 458 can command up to R8m on the local used market. Pricing for a brand new 2022 Audi R8 V10 Coupé starts at R3,523,600. 

Photo thumbnail credit:  @AdvoBarryRoux / Twitter

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Nissan Qashqai

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the new third-generation Nissan Qashqai.
Motoring
9 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 BMW iX3

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the all-electric BMW iX3.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV takes a look at the 2022 Haval H6 Hybrid

Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the local launch of the new Haval H6 Hybrid.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. The new Funky FE-1 is set to be South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV takes a look at the 2022 Haval H6 Hybrid New Models
  3. WATCH | Sea Point supercar crash brings traffic to a standstill news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Mahindra XUV 300 is an affordable and safe pick First Drives
  5. Sainz on pole in Austin as F1 mourns Red Bull's Mateschitz Motorsport

Latest Videos

IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report
Jacob Zuma's first media briefing after 15-month prison sentence