Force Motors coming to South Africa in 2023

25 October 2022 - 10:14 By Denis Droppa
Inspired by the Mercedes G Wagen, the Gurkha four-seater SUV is aimed at serious off-roading enthusiasts.
Image: Supplied

India’s Force Motors is the latest automotive brand to enter South Africa, and will come to market early in 2023 with a range of rugged and competitively-priced bakkies and light commercial vehicles.

Based in Pune, Force Motors is one of the top manufacturers of panel vans and midi-buses in India and has partnered with manufacturers such as Mercedes and BMW.

It has appointed ETG Logistics, Export Trading Group’s logistics and warehousing business vertical, to distribute its range of vehicles in Southern Africa.

The vehicles to be launched locally include the Gurkha 4x4 off-roader, Kargo King bakkie range and the Traveller midi-bus, panel van and ambulance.

Inspired by the Mercedes G Wagen, the Gurkha four-seater SUV is aimed at serious off-roading enthusiasts and its terrain-taming credentials include differential locks on both axles, a snorkel, and a 700mm water wading ability. It is powered by a 2.6l Mercedes four-cylinder diesel engine with outputs of 67kW and 250Nm of torque, powering both axles via a five-speed manual transmission.

The Kargo King is a single-cab bakkie powered by the same 2.6l engine. This rugged workhorse rides on front and rear leaf spring suspension and will be offered in two versions: one with a 1,250kg payload and the other with 1,500kg.

The Kargo King single-cab bakkie is a rugged workhorse.
Image: Supplied

The Traveller midi-bus is expected to be popular operators looking for affordable people movers.

Homologation of these vehicles for the South African market is under way and the first vehicles on local roads can be expected during the first quarter of 2023.

South Africa is the first market targeted by Force Motors, whereafter it will extend to East Africa. More details and pricing will be revealed in the coming months.

