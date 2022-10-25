Hyundai will break ground on a $5.54bn (R102bn) electric vehicle (EV) and battery plant in the US on Tuesday, as South Korea's biggest automaker grapples with an uncertain outlook for EV sales in its top market.
The company plans to start commercial production in the first half of 2025 in the huge plant in Bryan county, west of Savannah. It will have a 300,000-unit annual capacity.
The groundbreaking comes amid anger from Korea and the EU about the US's EV tax policy.
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by president Joe Biden in August, requires EVs to be assembled in North America to qualify for US tax credits. Hyundai and its affiliate Kia, as well as major European automakers, were excluded from EV subsidies as they do not make the vehicles there.
The law made about 70% of EVs ineligible for tax credits of up to $7,500 (R138,631) per vehicle.
US sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover SUV slumped about 14% in September from the previous month as a result.
Concern about Hyundai's US EV sales under the new regulations was cited by analysts when the company announced quarterly results on Monday. They also contributed to its shares falling.
Biden has expressed willingness to continue talks with South Korea about recent US legislation that denies subsidies to most foreign EV makers, South Korea said earlier this month.
The US president gave assurance in a letter to South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol, who last month asked the US president for help to allay Seoul's concerns that the new rules would hurt his country's automakers.
As a result of the law, only about 20 EVs qualify for subsidies, among them models from Ford and BMW.
Hyundai to launch $5.5bn US EV plant as new law dims sales outlook
Image: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images
