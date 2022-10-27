SA Auto Week helping to navigate shift to electric cars

Global sales of battery-powered vehicles reached 6.75-million units in 2021, a 108% rise over 2020, and though South Africa is still well behind the curve with only 2,689 new-energy vehicles (NEVs) sold between January and August this year, it represents an increase of 1,000% over the same period in 2021.
How South Africa will navigate the shift to NEVs — which include fully electric and hybrid vehicles — is a central theme in SA Auto Week taking place in Johannesburg from October 24-30. The first-time event sees industry stakeholders from Africa and the world meeting at the Kyalami International Convention Centre.
Hosted by automotive industry body Naamsa, it brings together all 48 vehicle brands in the country for a three-day conference under the theme: “Reimagining the Future Together — The rise of the African Auto Industry: Investing in new energy vehicles, infrastructure and people”.
According to event partner AutoTrader, SA Auto Week comes at an appropriate time with the global automotive business moving to electric vehicles (EVs).
“The South African motor industry — indeed the global automotive business — stands on the precipice of great change. Central to that is the move to electric vehicles, which are essential to the future of transportation and survival of the automotive industry, ” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.
“With the future of the auto industry in Africa under the microscope, numerous questions have been raised on the readiness of the South African and African market — specifically when it comes to battery electric, hybrid cars and the future of online automotive shopping in South Africa. Never has there been a greater need for dialogue within our industry.”
The long-term survival of South Africa’s automotive manufacturers requires them to change from producing internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to EVs, but while most of these vehicles will be exported, the expensive prices of EVs together with SA’s patchy electricity supply remain deterrents for potential NEV adopters.
“South Africa’s critical energy crisis is the major limiting factor to our evolution in this space,” says Declan Jones, WesBank head: marketplace & ecosystems & customer experience.
“Initially, these vehicles will be restricted to a niche population with the ability to afford NEVs. While vehicle prices are reducing, the access to charging ports and cleaner energy options will burden the consumer more than just the cost of the vehicle.”
The effect will also be felt at dealer level, particularly dealerships that also service vehicles because there will be less demand for servicing of NEVs. Dealers will need to adjust their business models to cater for this loss of revenue, he says.
“Consideration also needs to be given to other economic and social challenges unique to South Africa, such as the impact on revenue collections through fuel taxes, the impact on fuel forecourt employees, powering NEVs on an already constrained grid, how rising electricity costs will impact the charging of NEVs, the evolution of the taxi and public transport systems to NEVs and the availability of suitable vehicles to power commercial fleets.”
South Africa’s automotive manufacturers are pushing the government to finalise a policy on the future of NEVs due to the imminent banning of ICE vehicle sales in a number of countries, which would mean the ICE vehicles produced in South Africa would run out of export markets.
The government has delayed implementing a policy, which could include tax and cashback incentives to local EV buyers, as are offered to buyers in many other countries, which could reduce the price gap between EV and ICE cars.
SA Auto Week helping to navigate shift to electric cars
Image: grejak / 123rf
Global sales of battery-powered vehicles reached 6.75-million units in 2021, a 108% rise over 2020, and though South Africa is still well behind the curve with only 2,689 new-energy vehicles (NEVs) sold between January and August this year, it represents an increase of 1,000% over the same period in 2021.
How South Africa will navigate the shift to NEVs — which include fully electric and hybrid vehicles — is a central theme in SA Auto Week taking place in Johannesburg from October 24-30. The first-time event sees industry stakeholders from Africa and the world meeting at the Kyalami International Convention Centre.
Hosted by automotive industry body Naamsa, it brings together all 48 vehicle brands in the country for a three-day conference under the theme: “Reimagining the Future Together — The rise of the African Auto Industry: Investing in new energy vehicles, infrastructure and people”.
According to event partner AutoTrader, SA Auto Week comes at an appropriate time with the global automotive business moving to electric vehicles (EVs).
“The South African motor industry — indeed the global automotive business — stands on the precipice of great change. Central to that is the move to electric vehicles, which are essential to the future of transportation and survival of the automotive industry, ” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.
“With the future of the auto industry in Africa under the microscope, numerous questions have been raised on the readiness of the South African and African market — specifically when it comes to battery electric, hybrid cars and the future of online automotive shopping in South Africa. Never has there been a greater need for dialogue within our industry.”
The long-term survival of South Africa’s automotive manufacturers requires them to change from producing internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to EVs, but while most of these vehicles will be exported, the expensive prices of EVs together with SA’s patchy electricity supply remain deterrents for potential NEV adopters.
“South Africa’s critical energy crisis is the major limiting factor to our evolution in this space,” says Declan Jones, WesBank head: marketplace & ecosystems & customer experience.
“Initially, these vehicles will be restricted to a niche population with the ability to afford NEVs. While vehicle prices are reducing, the access to charging ports and cleaner energy options will burden the consumer more than just the cost of the vehicle.”
The effect will also be felt at dealer level, particularly dealerships that also service vehicles because there will be less demand for servicing of NEVs. Dealers will need to adjust their business models to cater for this loss of revenue, he says.
“Consideration also needs to be given to other economic and social challenges unique to South Africa, such as the impact on revenue collections through fuel taxes, the impact on fuel forecourt employees, powering NEVs on an already constrained grid, how rising electricity costs will impact the charging of NEVs, the evolution of the taxi and public transport systems to NEVs and the availability of suitable vehicles to power commercial fleets.”
South Africa’s automotive manufacturers are pushing the government to finalise a policy on the future of NEVs due to the imminent banning of ICE vehicle sales in a number of countries, which would mean the ICE vehicles produced in South Africa would run out of export markets.
The government has delayed implementing a policy, which could include tax and cashback incentives to local EV buyers, as are offered to buyers in many other countries, which could reduce the price gap between EV and ICE cars.
MORE
This 1969 Jaguar E-Type keeps getting better with age
WATCH | Walk at double the speed with the world's fastest shoes
CAR CLINIC | A deep dive into the intricacies of valve timing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos