news

VW will only produce electric cars in Europe from 2033

27 October 2022 - 08:15 By Reuters
The Volkswagen brand will only produce electric cars in Europe from 2033, its boss Thomas Schaefer said on Wednesday, committing to an earlier date than its previous 2033-2035 target.
The Volkswagen brand will only produce electric cars in Europe from 2033, its boss Thomas Schaefer said on Wednesday, committing to an earlier date than its previous 2033-2035 target.
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

The Volkswagen brand will only produce electric cars in Europe from 2033, its boss Thomas Schaefer said on Wednesday, committing to an earlier date than its previous 2033-2035 target.

Schaefer said in the coming decade the VW brand would narrow down the number of models on offer and raise the profit margin for all volume brands — Volkswagen, SEAT and Skoda, and commercial vehicles — to 8% by 2025.

His comments echo other senior management figures at the German carmaker who have also laid out plans to streamline production and improve productivity as it battles to dominate the electric vehicle market.

Premium brands like Audi and Porsche boosted the group's results in the first half of the year, with Audi registering a 51% jump in operating profit and Porsche up 22%, compared to an 8% drop at the Volkswagen volume brands.

The passenger cars brand saw a 5.6% operative margin in the first half of the year, up from 3.4% in the same period last year.

Bringing vehicles from the volume brands into the same factory saves costs, Schaefer said: “We have historically a lot of waste in the system we can take out.”

The VW brand would also move its production focus from concentrating on a single model per factory to “platform thinking”, Schaefer said, using the same basic design for different models to allow economies of scale.

This, combined with standardising battery chemistry, was key to achieving the carmaker's goal of producing an entry-level electric vehicle for 25,000 (R451,136) or under, Schaefer said.

“If you have 30-40 different battery cell and pack formats, it's unmanageable. The focus is a clear standard across the brands, and full scale,” the CEO said.

“The only company that can scale on this territory at the moment is us.”

Ford to exit Russia after joint venture stake sale

Ford will leave Russia after the US carmaker finalised a deal to sell its 49% stake in the Sollers Ford joint venture.
Motoring
19 hours ago

LISTEN | Gauteng to take over e-tolls after Sanral debt deal

The Gauteng government will decide what to do with e-tolls after agreeing with a National Treasury proposal to cover 30% of the R47bn debt roads ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Truck maker Volvo to build battery modules plant in Belgium

Swedish truck maker Volvo Group said on Wednesday its plant in Ghent in Belgium would start to produce battery modules in 2025.
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The new Funky FE-1 is set to be South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  2. WATCH | Sea Point supercar crash brings traffic to a standstill news
  3. Force Motors coming to South Africa in 2023 news
  4. Motorists should prepare for fuel price increases in November, warns AA news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV takes a look at the 2022 Haval H6 Hybrid New Models

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...