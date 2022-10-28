news

Tesla’s Model Y tops new car registrations in Europe in September

28 October 2022 - 07:32 By Reuters
Image: Tesla

Tesla's Model Y topped new vehicle registrations in Europe last month, market research data showed, indicating the mid-sized SUV from the world's most valuable automaker is fast-becoming a vehicle of choice in the region.

This is the first time Tesla's sports utility vehicle has led the rankings in Europe, London-based JATO Dynamics said on Wednesday after 29,367 Model Y cars were registered last month, up 227% from last year.

Supermini car Peugeot 208 was at the second spot and Renault's Dacia Sandero came third in the September rankings.

The Model Y is one of the most successful cars from Tesla, which has produced 879,346 units so far this year compared to 906,032 units last year.

The sales surge for Tesla's Model Y underscores its effort to ramp up production at its plant in Berlin, Germany, which opened in March and produces 2,000 cars per week.

Earlier this month, Tesla warned logistical challenges are likely to hamper vehicles deliveries in the near term.

