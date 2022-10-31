news

New cars headed to Mzansi before the end of the year

As 2022 winds down there are still a number of new cars and bakkies coming our way

31 October 2022 - 13:32
Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer
The new Toyota GR86 will be launched in SA on November 10.
Image: Supplied

The year has already produced a flurry of new-vehicle launches and model updates in SA. Some of the highlights include the new Volkswagen Polo, Isuzu D-Max and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Volvo’s first fully electric car, the XC40 P8 Recharge, was launched during 2022 while the rest of the Swedish brand’s product portfolio now features some kind of electrification.

The year is approaching its end but the automotive industry is not done with consumers yet. Below are new vehicles still to be launched here in November and December.

Sales of the new Alfa Romeo with its ‘3+3’ headlights will start in November.
Image: Supplied

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Italian brand and Stellantis child Alfa Romeo will launch the new Tonale. As a sporty premium compact crossover it takes the fight to the Audi Q3 Sportback, BMW X2, Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC40. The model expands the local range which consists of the Guilia executive sedan and Stelvio SUV and will make its South African debut on November 23.

The all-new Ford Ranger will debut early in December.
Image: SUPPLIED

Ford Ranger

The bakkie wars are not over until the Silverton lady sings. Ford will launch the all-new Ranger at end of the year, December 7. The new model comes with a lot of new updates, including larger screen displays and increased accommodation inside.

The brutish Ford Ranger Raptor, now with a petrol V6 motor, was also meant to debut this year but the plans have been shifted to 2023.

The new Mahindra XUV700 arrives later this month.
Image: SUPPLIED

Mahindra XUV700

Indian brand Mahindra will begin marketing the new XUV700, the replacement for the smaller XUV500 SUV. Highlights of the new range include interiors modernised with digital displays and better materials for a more luxurious execution than before. The launch date is middle of November.  

The Toyota Corolla hatch will gain a new hybrid model during November.
Image: Supplied

Toyota

The Japanese brand is ramping up its hybrid line-up with the launch of the Corolla hatch hybrid and an updated Corolla sedan hybrid. The company is also considering the Rav4 plug-in hybrid, which has the capability to charge its batteries from electric car charging stations, a home wall-box and even a domestic wall-socket. It would the first of a kind Toyota to be launched in South Africa. These launch in November 1.

Toyota will also add a new contender to its Gazoo Racing (GR) range when it unwraps the new Toyota GR86 sports coupe on November 10.

The Volkswagen Amarok is exclusively built in Pretoria for golbal markets.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen Amarok

German brand Volkswagen introduced its new Amarok to the world this year after a long teaser campaign. This model is rather significant. Along with its Ford Ranger twin, is is being built exclusively at Ford’s Silverton vehicle assembly near Pretoria for the local and global markets.

There will be four and six cylinder turbo diesel engines and one turbocharged petrol with outputs between 110kW and 199kW, six and ten-speed automatics, five-and six-speed manuals in rear-wheel drive, selectable all-wheel drive and permanent AWD options. The new Volkswagen Amarok debuts on November 29.

