Stellantis Jeep joint venture in China to file for bankruptcy

The venture between Stellantis and Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) producing Jeep vehicles in China will file for bankruptcy, the companies said on Monday, after a lengthy decline for the oldest foreign auto brand in the world's largest market.

Stellantis said in a statement it had fully impaired the value of its investment in the joint venture in its results for the first half of 2022. It also said it would continue to provide service to Jeep customers in China.

GAC, which approved the bankruptcy filing, said the joint venture had liabilities of almost 111% of its assets of 7.3-billion yuan (R18.2bn). The bankruptcy would not have a significant impact on GAC's operations, the Chinese company said in a stock exchange filing.

Stellantis terminated the venture with GAC in July, only months after it said it would raise its stake in the business to 75% from 50%.

In the following days, GAC criticised Stellantis and said it was "deeply shocked" by comments from the European carmaker about the end of their joint venture in China.