Finland's Nokian Tyres sells Russian operations to Tatneft

01 November 2022 - 08:57 By Reuters
Image: razgulyaev / 123rf

Nokian Tyres has signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations to Russian oil producer Tatneft for 400m (R7.2bn), the Finnish company said on Friday.

At the end of June, Nokian Tyres said it would initiate a controlled exit from the Russian market due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The company, which used to make 80% of its passenger car tyres in Russia, has been operating in the country since 2005.

“The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities in Russia and other conditions, which creates substantial uncertainties related to the timing, terms and conditions and the closing of the transaction,” Nokian said in a statement.

Nokian Tyres had already recorded an impairment of 280.7m (R5.1bn) and a writedown of 20m (R362.3m) of deferred tax assets in Russia in the second quarter.

It said its assets in Russia and Belarus, excluding tax and financial items, amounted to 590.4m (R10.7bn) and its net assets, excluding net debt, amounted to 480.3m (R8.7bn)  at the end of the third quarter of 2022. 

