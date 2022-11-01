Toyota keeps conservative profit view on supply concerns

Toyota stuck to its annual operating profit forecast, underscoring concerns over a persistent shortage of semiconductors and auto parts, as well as supply-chain disruptions, even as it reaped the benefits of the yen’s historic decline. The carmaker also unveiled a share buyback of as much as ¥150bn (roughly R18.3bn).
Operating profit is on track to be ¥2.4-trillion (roughly R295.9bn) for the fiscal year through March, Toyota said on Tuesday, unchanged from its initial guidance and below analysts’ average estimate of ¥2.98-trillion (roughly R367.3bn). The world’s biggest carmaker also cut its production target for the year to 9.2-million vehicles from 9.7-million due to parts shortages.
For the full year, Toyota raised its sales target to ¥36-trillion (roughly R4.44-trillion), compared with analysts’ estimate of ¥36.3-trillion (roughly R4.4-trillion) and the company’s prior guidance for ¥34.5-trillion (roughly R4.3-trillion).
The chip shortages, which stem from Covid-related lockdowns, have challenged the global auto industry, which also faces rising costs for materials and logistics, as well as other supply-chain disruptions. While the weak yen helps Japan’s carmakers boost the competitiveness of vehicles sold abroad and the value of repatriated earnings, they don’t get as much benefit as they used to because the weaker yen amplifies imported costs of raw materials and energy.
“It’s still hard to tell what might happen with suppliers,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said. “Although there’s less risk now, it’s possible that suppliers may suddenly warn of any issues.”
For the July-September quarter, Toyota reported operating profit of ¥563bn (roughly R69.4bn), compared with analysts’ average projection for ¥765bn (roughly R94.2bn). Its profit was ¥750bn (roughly R92.4bn) in the same period last year.
Revenue rose 22% to ¥9.2-trillion (roughly R1.1-trillion) in the latest quarter.
Toyota shares fell after the results, declining as much as 2.1%. The share buyback will run from November 2 through May 12, the company said.
Japan’s currency slumped to a 32-year low in October, and has weakened more than 22% against the dollar this year. Toyota has estimated that each one yen decline pushes its operating profit up by ¥45bn (roughly R5.5bn). The carmaker revised its foreign exchange rate to ¥135 (roughly R16.63) against the dollar from ¥130 (roughly R16.02). The currency was last trading at around ¥148 (roughly R18.24).
Underscoring the chip shortage, Toyota said Thursday it will temporarily give new car buyers just one smart key instead of two as it seeks to ration semiconductors. The measure will apply to 14 models for sale in Japan, including Crown sedans, Prius hybrids and the battery-electric vehicle bZ4X, for production in November.
“It remains difficult to predict the future due to risks such as procurement of semiconductors,” Masahiro Yamamoto, accounting group chief officer, said.
Another headache for Toyota is a scandal at its truck and bus unit Hino Motors over falsification of engine data that forced it to suspend domestic shipments. Hino said last week full-year operating profit will slump 82%. The manufacturer declined to issue net income guidance, saying it was unable to reasonably assess losses related to the scandal.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Toyota keeps conservative profit view on supply concerns
Image: Bloomberg
Toyota stuck to its annual operating profit forecast, underscoring concerns over a persistent shortage of semiconductors and auto parts, as well as supply-chain disruptions, even as it reaped the benefits of the yen’s historic decline. The carmaker also unveiled a share buyback of as much as ¥150bn (roughly R18.3bn).
Operating profit is on track to be ¥2.4-trillion (roughly R295.9bn) for the fiscal year through March, Toyota said on Tuesday, unchanged from its initial guidance and below analysts’ average estimate of ¥2.98-trillion (roughly R367.3bn). The world’s biggest carmaker also cut its production target for the year to 9.2-million vehicles from 9.7-million due to parts shortages.
For the full year, Toyota raised its sales target to ¥36-trillion (roughly R4.44-trillion), compared with analysts’ estimate of ¥36.3-trillion (roughly R4.4-trillion) and the company’s prior guidance for ¥34.5-trillion (roughly R4.3-trillion).
The chip shortages, which stem from Covid-related lockdowns, have challenged the global auto industry, which also faces rising costs for materials and logistics, as well as other supply-chain disruptions. While the weak yen helps Japan’s carmakers boost the competitiveness of vehicles sold abroad and the value of repatriated earnings, they don’t get as much benefit as they used to because the weaker yen amplifies imported costs of raw materials and energy.
“It’s still hard to tell what might happen with suppliers,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said. “Although there’s less risk now, it’s possible that suppliers may suddenly warn of any issues.”
For the July-September quarter, Toyota reported operating profit of ¥563bn (roughly R69.4bn), compared with analysts’ average projection for ¥765bn (roughly R94.2bn). Its profit was ¥750bn (roughly R92.4bn) in the same period last year.
Revenue rose 22% to ¥9.2-trillion (roughly R1.1-trillion) in the latest quarter.
Toyota shares fell after the results, declining as much as 2.1%. The share buyback will run from November 2 through May 12, the company said.
Japan’s currency slumped to a 32-year low in October, and has weakened more than 22% against the dollar this year. Toyota has estimated that each one yen decline pushes its operating profit up by ¥45bn (roughly R5.5bn). The carmaker revised its foreign exchange rate to ¥135 (roughly R16.63) against the dollar from ¥130 (roughly R16.02). The currency was last trading at around ¥148 (roughly R18.24).
Underscoring the chip shortage, Toyota said Thursday it will temporarily give new car buyers just one smart key instead of two as it seeks to ration semiconductors. The measure will apply to 14 models for sale in Japan, including Crown sedans, Prius hybrids and the battery-electric vehicle bZ4X, for production in November.
“It remains difficult to predict the future due to risks such as procurement of semiconductors,” Masahiro Yamamoto, accounting group chief officer, said.
Another headache for Toyota is a scandal at its truck and bus unit Hino Motors over falsification of engine data that forced it to suspend domestic shipments. Hino said last week full-year operating profit will slump 82%. The manufacturer declined to issue net income guidance, saying it was unable to reasonably assess losses related to the scandal.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
READ MORE
China's electric car upstarts face a crucial earnings season
EV battery production faces supply chain, geopolitical headwinds
Jaguar Land Rover introduces 'taster' test drives
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos