news

BHP sees nickel demand rising fourfold by 2050 on EV boom

03 November 2022 - 08:41 By James Fernyhough
Global demand for nickel will grow as much as fourfold over the next 30 years as electric vehicles almost entirely replace traditional cars, according to BHP Group Ltd.
Global demand for nickel will grow as much as fourfold over the next 30 years as electric vehicles almost entirely replace traditional cars, according to BHP Group Ltd.
Image: Supplied

Global demand for nickel will grow as much as fourfold over the next 30 years as electric vehicles almost entirely replace traditional cars, according to BHP Group.

The world’s biggest miner predicts nine in 10 cars sold by 2040 will be EVs, helping to boost worldwide usage of key battery materials including nickel. The market for nickel is already being transformed as car batteries take over from stainless steel as the major growth market.

“We anticipate demand for nickel in the next 30 years will be 200% to 300% of the demand in the previous 30 years,” Jess Farrell, BHP’s asset president of Nickel West, will say at a conference in Sydney on Thursday, according to a pre-released copy of the speech.

About 85% of the nickel sulphate produced at BHP’s Nickel West refinery in Western Australia already goes to the battery sector, up from just 10% six years ago. The miner once considered selling the plant before reversing that plan in 2019 as nickel’s long-term outlook brightened.

Farrell will say that BHP’s nickel business is poised to benefit from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which includes incentives for American carmakers to get more materials from US-friendly nations. Manufacturers will receive tax credits on making EVs, provided they source enough of their inputs from countries — like Australia — that have a free-trade deal with the US.

Australia is now a “favoured jurisdiction from which to source commodities”, Farrell will say.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

These were SA's top-selling new cars in October

Bakkies and compact cars continued to be the most popular while one company stood head and shoulders above the rest.
Motoring
21 hours ago

Bullish Q3 results see Ferrari lift annual forecasts

Ferrari said on Wednesday it was improving its forecasts for full-year results, including for core earnings, after beating expectations in the third ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Aston Martin slumps as supply issues cut into delivery outlook

Aston Martin shares slumped after the luxury car-maker said it will deliver fewer vehicles than expected this year due to persistent supply-chain ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Toyota dominates October new-car sales in South Africa news
  2. These were SA's top-selling new cars in October news
  3. Is the local used car market bubble about to burst? Features
  4. Team Xtra Clothing & Shoes triumphs at 2022 24 Hours of iLamuna Motorsport
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Sampling the SA-bound Renault Arkana on French roads First Drives

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...