Hot new Nissan Z GT4 race car debuts at 2022 SEMA Show

According to Nissan the order book for the Nissan Z GT4 will open halfway through 2023 in time for customer delivery before the start of the 2024 motorsport season. However, next year select teams running in the US-based SRO Pirelli GT4 America and Japanese Super Taikyu Series will be furnished with early versions of the car that will help NISMO evaluate the car on track and iron out any mechanical gremlins they might encounter.

So how much will one set you back? Pricing starts at $229,000 (roughly R4,219,187), which includes the required race package but excludes shipment, handling charges and tax.