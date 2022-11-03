news

Hot new Nissan Z GT4 race car debuts at 2022 SEMA Show

03 November 2022 - 16:37 By Motoring Reporter
The Nissan Z GT4 tips the scales at 1,410kg.
Image: Supplied

The new Nissan Z GT4 has made its public debut at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tuned by the track nerds over at NISMO (Nissan Motorsport), this race-ready machine packs a 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 engine tuned to deliver 330kW and 600Nm worth of torque straight to the rear wheels. Rapid in a straight line, the Z GT4 should be equally adept through corners thanks to a competition tuned chassis and comprehensive aerodynamics package that includes a fully adjustable rear wing. Other go-faster bits include a more aggressive front splitter, a vented hood with locking pins plus a set of 18-inch Rays wheels (10,5-inches wide front and 11-inches rear) shod with competition tyres.

Rear wing aids with downforce.
Image: Supplied

The stripped-out cabin is home to a roll cage as well as a race seat equipped with a five-point harness. There's also a flat-bottomed steering wheel home to a range of switchgear dials (Nissan doesn't say what these do but we safely assume they manipulate traction control and engine map settings among other things), a dedicated race monitor in place of the factory instrument cluster and a rotary brake bias knob on the centre console. 

According to Nissan the order book for the Nissan Z GT4 will open halfway through 2023 in time for customer delivery before the start of the 2024 motorsport season. However, next year select teams running in the US-based SRO Pirelli GT4 America and Japanese Super Taikyu Series will be furnished with early versions of the car that will help NISMO evaluate the car on track and iron out any mechanical gremlins they might encounter. 

So how much will one set you back? Pricing starts at $229,000 (roughly R4,219,187), which includes the required race package but excludes shipment, handling charges and tax.

