The new Rolls-Royce Phantom marks the end of the era of opulence

Monarch minded

Phantom II proffers few changes from its previous generation, apart from revised headlamps with 820 tiny bezel-cut stars surrounding them, new wheel options and a slightly shifted grille. The focus here is on letting clients do pretty much whatever they want to make the car feel like their own. You can commission your own art or the art of a favourite artist for the dashboard; you can order the interior done completely in silk if you like. Now, that is very old-school cool. Uplighting on the Spirit of Ecstasy masthead (roughly R91,506), elevated footrests (roughly R116,925), refrigerated Champagne cooler (roughly R64,701) and picnic tables in the rear covered in wood veneer of your choosing (roughly R75,774) are some of the more conventional options.

The dark emerald-green Phantom I drove 466km from Los Angeles to Las Vegas last week weighs in at $651,450 (roughly R12,039,786), which includes such things as a $14,525 (roughly R268,444) “rear theatre configuration” and $1,650 (roughly R30,494) “commissioned collection umbrellas in cashmere grey”. (Actual weight: 2,559kg) Its Gotham skyscraper grille advertises to all that it owns the road; 22-inch forged black disc wheels (a roughly R240,094 option) recall the dark deco cars mobsters drove during Prohibition. Unapologetic indeed.

“Is that your Rolls parked out front? That’s a real tank!” a neighbour texted before I left for Vegas, a destination with an apt landing pad: the Wynn Las Vegas hotel. (I’ll explain why.) Yes, its outsized proportions — 5.7m from front to back —preclude it from being stationed in anything so proletarian as a standard parking space. You’re going to want a U-shaped driveway and an oversized garage, preferably separate from the main house, for this. A converted stable sounds about right.

On the plus side, a 6-foot, 9-inch acquaintance in Vegas says he had all the headroom and legroom he needed, both behind the wheel and in the back seat. NBA pros, take note.

Vegas, in fact, proves a logical place to drive what a Rolls-Royce spokesperson says is the last internal-combustion-powered Phantom that Rolls-Royce will produce. (The person declined to comment on whether the next generation will come with an electric drivetrain, or even a hydrogen drivetrain, as Oliver Zipse, BMW Group chief told me on October 18 could happen in Rolls-Royce’s future. But with the buzz surrounding the launch of the all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, and the company’s promise that by 2030 it will make only EVs, it’s an easy guess that Phantom will soon follow suit.)

Besides that the essence of Las Vegas celebrates accumulating and exhibiting wealth, the city lies amid some of the best two-lane desert drives in the American West, with Death Valley, Valley of Fire and the towering Hoover Dam all within striking distance. Wynn Resorts, whose properties include hotels in Macau, the world’s single-biggest owner, with 35 Phantoms, according to Rolls-Royce; Wynn attracts a clientele that can easily afford — and expect — such a palatially styled car.

These are the kinds of people who have two, three or more Rolls-Royce vehicles in their fleet, with a brand-wide average age of 43. (That number is astonishing, considering that the average age of a luxury car buyer across the industry is the mid-50s. I haven’t hit 43 yet, but time is running nigh; I’d better figure out a new line of work to beat the average.) So far, every single order of the Phantom II has been heavily bespoke, a spokesperson tells me, with the value of the car increasing at least 20% or even doubling with the add-ons.