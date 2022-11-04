Nissan's negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault on the future of their alliance are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles, the Japanese carmaker's CEO told Reuters on Friday.
Negotiations between Renault and Nissan are ongoing with less than two weeks remaining to meet a November 15 deadline they set themselves to reach a deal.
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida declined to comment on the timing of the potential deal with Renault and whether it can be done this month.
Nissan's talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investment, CEO Uchida says
Image: Supplied
Nissan's negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault on the future of their alliance are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles, the Japanese carmaker's CEO told Reuters on Friday.
Negotiations between Renault and Nissan are ongoing with less than two weeks remaining to meet a November 15 deadline they set themselves to reach a deal.
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida declined to comment on the timing of the potential deal with Renault and whether it can be done this month.
MORE:
Hivemapper starts issuing crypto tokens for vehicle dashcam footage
Saudi wealth fund sets up joint electric car venture with Foxconn
EVs and hybrids account for 43% of third-quarter EU new car sales
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos