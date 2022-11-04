news

Nissan's talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investment, CEO Uchida says

04 November 2022 - 09:16 By Reuters
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida.
Image: Supplied

Nissan's negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault on the future of their alliance are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles, the Japanese carmaker's CEO told Reuters on Friday.

Negotiations between Renault and Nissan are ongoing with less than two weeks remaining to meet a November 15 deadline they set themselves to reach a deal.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida declined to comment on the timing of the potential deal with Renault and whether it can be done this month.

