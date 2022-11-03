news

Stellantis warns owners to stop driving cars with faulty Takata airbags

04 November 2022 - 09:40 By Keith Laing
The former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is warning drivers of about 276,000 vehicles not to operate them after three people died in accidents involving exploding Takata airbags.
Image: Bloomberg

The notice involves Dodge’s Magnum, Charger and Challenger models, as well as the Chrysler 300, from model years 2005 through 2010, according to a statement on Thursday from FCA US, now a unit of Stellantis.

The warning was issued after two people died in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers where the Takata driver’s side airbags exploded, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a post on its website. A Stellantis spokesperson said a third death is also suspected of being linked to the faulty airbags.

NHTSA acting administrator Ann Carlson said the recent deaths show “left unrepaired, recalled Takata airbags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age”,

FCA said owners of the affected vehicles “will be contacted directly, advised to stop driving their vehicles and urged to obtain the necessary service, which continues to be available free of charge at any certified FCA-brand dealer” .

NHTSA said at least 21 people are confirmed to have been killed due to exploding airbag inflators, and the agency is aware of several other “suspected inflator ruptures in vehicles from other automakers potentially due to exploding Takata airbags”.

