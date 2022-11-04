news

Tesla ships 71,704 China-made EVs in October

04 November 2022 - 09:40 By Reuters
An aerial view of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai, China.
Image: Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images

Tesla delivered 71,704 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in October, down 14% from a record high in the previous month, according to a report released on Thursday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The US EV maker delivered 83,135 cars in September, setting a record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since production began in December 2019. October production was still higher than a year earlier.

Tesla was the second best-selling electric vehicle maker in China last month after BYD, which shipped 217,518 cars, the CPCA said.

Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by 9% in China, reversing a trend of price increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world's largest car market.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Tesla has closed what had been its flagship showroom in China, a move sources described as one aimed at paring retail costs in its second-largest market.

