The Ferrari driven to five race victories by Michael Schumacher during his World Championship-winning 2003 Formula 1 season is being auctioned next week in Geneva, auction house Sotheby's said on Friday.
The red "Chassis 229" Ferrari raced by German world champion driver Schumacher nine times could fetch up to $9.4m (roughly R168,826,350), according to the sellers.
"It is special because this car is one of only four cars with more than four wins in the Ferrari history and especially with one of the most skilled driver of his generation, Michael Schumacher," said Vincent Luzuy, executive assistant to the director of RM Sotheby's sales.
He said the target market were race course buyers, since the car is "track-ready", as well as art collectors.
Michael Schumacher’s winning Ferrari up for auction in Geneva
Image: sothebys.com
The Ferrari driven to five race victories by Michael Schumacher during his World Championship-winning 2003 Formula 1 season is being auctioned next week in Geneva, auction house Sotheby's said on Friday.
The red "Chassis 229" Ferrari raced by German world champion driver Schumacher nine times could fetch up to $9.4m (roughly R168,826,350), according to the sellers.
"It is special because this car is one of only four cars with more than four wins in the Ferrari history and especially with one of the most skilled driver of his generation, Michael Schumacher," said Vincent Luzuy, executive assistant to the director of RM Sotheby's sales.
He said the target market were race course buyers, since the car is "track-ready", as well as art collectors.
Car brands pull their ads from Twitter as Elon Musk creates 'chaos and uncertainty'
Toyota named best car brand in 2022 Interbrand ranking
Volkswagen SA to build new model in Eastern Cape plant
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos