Michael Schumacher’s winning Ferrari up for auction in Geneva

07 November 2022 - 08:08 By Reuters
The red "Chassis 229" Ferrari raced by German world champion driver Schumacher nine times could fetch up to $9.4m, according to the sellers.
Image: sothebys.com

The Ferrari driven to five race victories by Michael Schumacher during his World Championship-winning 2003 Formula 1 season is being auctioned next week in Geneva, auction house Sotheby's said on Friday.

The red "Chassis 229" Ferrari raced by German world champion driver Schumacher nine times could fetch up to $9.4m (roughly R168,826,350), according to the sellers.

"It is special because this car is one of only four cars with more than four wins in the Ferrari history and especially with one of the most skilled driver of his generation, Michael Schumacher," said Vincent Luzuy, executive assistant to the director of RM Sotheby's sales.

He said the target market were race course buyers, since the car is "track-ready", as well as art collectors.

