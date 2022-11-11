news

It’s the end of the road for the Toyota Urban Cruiser

One of SA’s best selling cars, the compact SUV is being discontinued

11 November 2022 - 07:32 By Denis Droppa
The Urban Cruiser reaches the end of the line.
The Urban Cruiser reaches the end of the line.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has ceased production of the Urban Cruiser at its plant in India due to declining sales.

It is the only factory in the world to build the compact SUV, which means the car will no longer be available in South Africa, where it has become one of the market's most popular sellers. Smaller and more affordable than the Toyota Corolla Cross, the Urban Cruiser competes in the popular B-SUV segment

After its local launch in March 2021 the Urban Cruiser, which is a rebadged Suzuki Vitara Brezza, became an instant hit for its affordability and practicality. Last month it was South Africa's second most popular passenger car with 1,820 units sold, and outperformed rivals like the Ford EcoSport and Hyundai Venue in a hotly-contested segment.

Launched in India in 2020, the Urban Cruiser was one of the models produced under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance, another being the Toyota Starlet which is a rebranded Suzuki Baleno.

According to Autocar India, there could be another Urban Cruiser in future, but for now it seems Toyota is unlikely to rebadge the new generation Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched earlier this year. 

The current Urban Cruiser is locally available in five derivatives ranging in price from R280,400 to R353,600. It remains on sale, but it isn't known for how much longer.

Toyota South Africa said it has a replacement model confirmed, details of which will be confirmed at a later stage.

These are SA’s best-selling budget cars

Shopping for a car under R300,000? Here are the ones most popular with South Africans
Motoring
2 days ago

On a budget? Here are the 10 cheapest SUVs you can buy in SA

Some already feature as best sellers while some are hidden gems, says Phuti Mpyane
Motoring
6 months ago

Five things to know about the new 2021 Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota SA on Monday pulled the covers off its new Urban Cruiser. Based on the Suzuki Brezza Vitara launched in February, this B-SUV segment ...
Motoring
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Red or black first? How to properly jump-start a car Features
  2. REVIEW | Volvo XC60 Recharge Beast 2.0 merges mean looks with a miserly thirst Reviews
  3. REVIEW | Is the new Proton X50 a disrupter or dead in the water? Reviews
  4. These are SA’s best-selling budget cars Features
  5. REVIEW | Updated 3-Series remains segment benchmark First Drives

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe