Last current-generation Ford Ranger rolls off Silverton assembly plant

Production of the current-generation Ford Ranger has drawn to a close at Ford's assembly plant in Silverton, Pretoria. The last unit came off the assembly line on November 10, ending with 873,751 vehicles produced as the final preparations are made for the imminent start of production of the new next-generation Ranger.

“Our locally assembled Ford Ranger has been a huge success in South Africa and internationally, having completely redefined the pickup segment when it was launched in 2011 and it continued to set benchmarks over the ensuing 11 years,” says Ockert Berry, VP of operations at Ford South Africa. “Ranger not only placed South Africa on the map as a global production and export hub, but also played an important role in expanding the domestic automotive manufacturing sector.”

Of the almost 874,000 current-generation Ford Rangers produced at Silverton since 2011, more than two-thirds have been supplied to export markets.

“We shipped nearly 603,000 current-generation Rangers to customers around the world, which has consistently positioned the Ranger as South Africa’s leading light commercial vehicle export,” says Tim Day, plant manager. “This is a significant achievement for our local operations, our employees and our suppliers as an integral part of Ford’s global manufacturing network.”

In 2021 Ford announced the largest single investment in the South African automotive industry of US$1bn (about R15.8bn) for the next-generation Ranger. The expanded and modernised facilities sustained production of the outgoing Ranger over the past year while ramping up the installed capacity of the Silverton plant, which is now capable of producing 200,000 vehicles a year.

The new next-generation Ford Ranger is being launched locally in December.