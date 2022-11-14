news

Tesla says it will assist police investigation into fatal crash in China

14 November 2022 - 09:19 By Reuters
A Tesla Model Y similar to the one involved in the fatal accident.
A Tesla Model Y similar to the one involved in the fatal accident.
Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

US automaker Tesla said on Sunday it will assist Chinese police investigating a crash involving one of its Model Y cars after local media reports said two people had died and three were injured when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The incident on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdong killed a motorcyclist and a high school girl, Jimu News reported, posting a video of a car driving at high speed crashing into other vehicles and a cyclist.

"Police are seeking a third party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance," CEO Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker told Reuters in a message on Sunday, cautioning against believing "rumours".

China is Tesla's second-largest market, and the crash was among the top trending topics on the Weibo social media platform on Sunday.

Jimu News quoted traffic police as saying the cause of the incident in Chaozhou city had not been identified. An unnamed family member of the driver said the 55-year-old had issues with the brake pedal when he was about to pull over in front of his family store.

Tesla said videos showed the car's brake lights were not on when the car was speeding and that data showed issues such as there being no action to step on the brakes throughout the vehicle's journey.

Calls to police in Raoping, the county where the accident happened, went unanswered on Sunday.

Tesla has faced claims of brake failure in China before.

In its statement to Reuters, the company said a Chinese car owner had been ordered by a court to publicly apologise and compensate the firm after it ruled comments he had made to the media about issues with his brakes were inconsistent with the facts and had harmed Tesla's reputation.

Reuters could not immediately verify Tesla's assertion.

Last year, an unhappy customer caused a social media stir by clambering atop a Tesla at the Shanghai auto show to protest the company's handling of her complaints about malfunctioning brakes involved in a car accident.

In that instance, Tesla said speeding violations were behind her crash but promised to improve how it addressed customer complaints.

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fuelled Tesla

The auto company’s value has plunged by $644bn this year as its billionaire CEO tends to his newest distraction.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to US

Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the U, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Tesla parody mocks Musk and Twitter's battle against fake accounts

The issue of Twitter users impersonating big brands encroached on CEO Elon Musk’s personal space on Friday, when a purported Tesla account, complete ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It’s the end of the road for the Toyota Urban Cruiser news
  2. Last current-generation Ford Ranger rolls off Silverton assembly plant news
  3. Magnussen takes stunning first F1 pole for Haas in Brazil Motorsport
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Our Isuzu D-Max conquers Sani Pass Reviews
  5. Russell bags his maiden GP win in Brazil in Mercedes one-two Motorsport

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved