Fisker’s improbable electric SUV starts rolling off the assembly line

Henrik Fisker will rise at about 5am on Thursday to squeeze in a quick workout before making his way to a factory spanning the equivalent of more than 150 football fields. Hours later, camera crews will capture an unlikely milestone made possible by the blank-cheque boom: The first Ocean, Fisker’s debut electric vehicle, will roll off the assembly line.

The SUV zips from zero to 100km/h in as little as 3.6 seconds and is expected to offer up to 563km of range, a smidgen more than the Tesla Model Y. The hero feature inside: a 17.1-inch centre touchscreen that rotates at the press of a button for more enjoyable bingeing of YouTube videos and streaming services.

It will be hard for the shows and movies that air on the Ocean’s high-resolution screen to match the amount of drama that’s played out over Henrik Fisker’s 33-year career. There have been exhilarating highs — making a name for himself designing slick BMW and Aston Martin sports cars — and crushing lows, none more disappointing than when his first plug-in vehicle venture, Fisker Automotive, filed for bankruptcy nine years ago this month.

That blemish on his resume made funding a follow-on car business difficult, at least for a few years. He and his wife and co-founder, Geeta Gupta-Fisker, were forced to stop collecting cash compensation from Fisker and furlough employees right before the outbreak of Covid-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020.

Then, something funny happened: ventures with little or no revenue began generating enormous buzz by merging with special-purpose acquisition companies and going public.

A month after electric-truck start-up Nikola made its stock market debut and briefly exceeded Ford’s valuation, Fisker agreed to combine with a SPAC sponsored by private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc in a deal that left the carmaker flush with roughly $1bn (roughly R17,487,600,000) in cash. The Fiskers parlayed that sum and big-name backing into pacts with the auto industry’s most reputable contract manufacturer, Magna Steyr, and the world’s largest battery company, CATL.

Partnering with Magna Steyr — which will make Oceans alongside BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra roadsters, as well as BMW 5-Series sedans — greased the skids for setting up a supply chain from scratch in the midst of unprecedented disruptions. Its parent, Magna International Inc., makes components ranging from stamped-metal structures to advanced driver-assistance systems. Fisker also paid upfront for a dedicated battery cell line at CATL to lock in supply.

“We’ve been able to avoid mistakes that are only unavoidable if you know them, and I knew them,” Fisker said in an interview. “The experience that I had by having done this once before is invaluable.”