news

Tesla’s Musk sees South Korea as a top investment candidate

23 November 2022 - 08:24 By Sangmi Cha
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he considers South Korea as a top candidate for investment, according to the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he considers South Korea as a top candidate for investment, according to the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Image: Saul Martinez/Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he considers South Korea as a top candidate for investment, according to the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The billionaire’s remarks came out of a virtual meeting Musk had with Yoon, according to Yoon’s office. Musk said he would make any investment decision after a comprehensive review of investment conditions, including around manpower and technology.

Yoon also listened to Musk’s plan to construct another gigafactory in Asia to make electric cars. Tesla’s main factory in Asia is in Shanghai in China – a facility that recently doubled production capacity to about 1-million vehicles a year.

Musk also expressed willingness to actively invest in EV charging infrastructure in South Korea, according to Yoon’s office, and significantly expand supply chain cooperation with Korean companies. Yoon’s office said Musk expects parts purchases from Korean firms to grow to at least $10bn (R172.6bn)by 2023.

Tesla representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Tesla already buys many South Korean-made automotive parts, including from LG Energy, a long-time battery supplier. Jeon Hyeyoung, an analyst at Daol Investment & Securities in Seoul, said last month that LG Energy’s outlook is positive in part because of increased production at Tesla’s Shanghai plant.

LG Energy said in June that it would spend $452m (R7.8bn) building a new line for 4680 batteries, the next-generation cells touted by Tesla as key to unlocking cheaper, and thereby more widespread, electric vehicles.

Korea is also home to two of the world’s biggest automakers, Hyundai and Kia, as well as other battery makers such as SK and Samsung. The Asian nation sees electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries and semiconductors as key growth drivers of its economy and considers its high-tech supply networks with the US essential.

Ties between Korea and the US came under strain in August when the Biden administration signed its Inflation Reduction Act, which rules out tax breaks for electric vehicles assembled abroad.

Outside of China, where Tesla has a large presence, South Korea isn’t the first country in the region to woo Musk.

Indonesia President Joko Widodo in August said he wants Tesla to make electric cars in the nation, and not just batteries, and is willing to take the time needed to convince Musk to see the country as more than just a rich repository of resources. 

-With assistance from Heejin Kim, Sohee Kim and Chunying Zhang.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

VW sees China sales dropping on return of Covid-zero policy

Volkswagen has lowered its sales target in China by roughly 14% for this year as the country reinstates its Covid-zero policy that led to widespread ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Holgates back in South Africa after 40,000km Defender Transcontinental Expedition

Being arrested by the military in war-torn Sudan and spending days at border posts dealing with bureaucracy was all part of the experience in the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla rout accelerates as China Covid-19 risk returns during Twitter chaos

The rout in Tesla shares is accelerating as a recall and signs of China’s return to Covid Zero curbs adds to a litany of investor concerns, with CEO ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The best places to renew your car licence news
  2. New Beijing X55 hits South African market with attractive style, pricing New Models
  3. The Green Scooter Zbee is a small electric tricycle with big dreams New Models
  4. Refreshed 2022 Audi S8 touches down in Mzansi New Models
  5. These are the cities with the best public transit systems in the world news

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference