In a proactive initiative to help make South African roads safer this festive season, the Vehicle Testing Association (VTA), a proud association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), is offering motorists free safety checks between November 28 to December 9.
Julian Pillay, national director of VTA, said although modern cars are manufactured to be safe, high performing and comfortable, parts do wear out and even the smallest of complications and defects can impair one’s vehicle’s performance or handling risking the safety of all passengers.
“A detailed inspection of your vehicle by a professional and experienced vehicle examiner, at least two weeks before you depart for holiday, can help determine if it needs repairs or maintenance, and most importantly, if the vehicle is safe for a long trip,” said Pillay.
Each year VTA and RMI try and do their bit for road safety and this year they are proud to once again announce the launch of their free festive season safety campaign.
To locate your nearest participating Testing Station please check on the RMI website for the RMI regional office in your area. They will be able to advise which stations are participating in the main metropolitan areas. There are currently unfortunately no members in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and Eastern Cape
“Remember this is not a roadworthy test, but rather a Safety Critical Test to ensure your vehicle is free from defects before you embark on your festive season journey,” said Pillay.
The list of safety critical items which will be tested include: all lights; seat belts; wipers; all tyres; all foot brakes; hand brake; steering mechanism; suspension; exhaust and an indication of defective wheel alignment.
VTA urges all motorists to do their bit for road safety too and take advantage of the free check.
How and where to get a free vehicle safety check for the holidays
Image: lightfieldstudios/123rf
