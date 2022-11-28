news

How and where to get a free vehicle safety check for the holidays

28 November 2022 - 11:46 By TIMESLIVE
Each year VTA and RMI try and do their bit for road safety and this year they are proud to once again announce the launch of their free festive season safety campaign. Stock photo.
Each year VTA and RMI try and do their bit for road safety and this year they are proud to once again announce the launch of their free festive season safety campaign. Stock photo.
Image: lightfieldstudios/123rf

In a proactive initiative to help make South African roads safer this festive season, the Vehicle Testing Association (VTA), a proud association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), is offering motorists free safety checks between November 28 to December 9.

Julian Pillay, national director of VTA, said although modern cars are manufactured to be safe, high performing and comfortable, parts do wear out and even the smallest of complications and defects can impair one’s vehicle’s performance or handling risking the safety of all passengers.

“A detailed inspection of your vehicle by a professional and experienced vehicle examiner, at least two weeks before you depart for holiday, can help determine if it needs repairs or maintenance, and most importantly, if the vehicle is safe for a long trip,” said Pillay.

Each year VTA and RMI try and do their bit for road safety and this year they are proud to once again announce the launch of their free festive season safety campaign.

To locate your nearest participating Testing Station please check on the RMI website for the RMI regional office in your area. They will be able to advise which stations are participating in the main metropolitan areas. There are currently unfortunately no members in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and Eastern Cape

“Remember this is not a roadworthy test, but rather a Safety Critical Test to ensure your vehicle is free from defects before you embark on your festive season journey,” said Pillay.

The list of safety critical items which will be tested include: all lights; seat belts; wipers; all tyres; all foot brakes; hand brake; steering mechanism; suspension; exhaust and an indication of defective wheel alignment.

VTA urges all motorists to do their bit for road safety too and take advantage of the free check. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Where to get the world’s cheapest — and most expensive — Tesla

Tesla's Model Y has been a smash-hit worldwide – on track to rank among the top five best-selling models this year and the only electric car to make ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota launches second hybrid vehicle in India amid green car push

Toyota on Friday launched its second hybrid car in India, a seven-seat people-carrier, as part of a broader strategy to double-down on the sale of ...
Motoring
3 days ago

This rare BMW E30 325iS 'Gusheshe' is creating a pre-auction stir

Creative Rides, the Bryanston-based classic car dealer, is preparing another epic auction on December 3.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New BMW X7 is the king of the road First Drives
  2. REVIEW | Kia Sportage stands out as a stylish and practical crossover Reviews
  3. New Beijing X55 hits South African market with attractive style, pricing New Models
  4. This rare BMW E30 325iS 'Gusheshe' is creating a pre-auction stir news
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | We're still wild about the outgoing Ford Ranger Reviews

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury