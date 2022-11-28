WATCH | Pininfarina Battista smashes acceleration and braking records

Automobili Pininfarina, the subsidiary of the company founded by Battista “Pinin” Farina in 1930, has confirmed the Battista hyper GT has broken official acceleration and braking records.
The pure-electric Battista’s launch control technology sends it from 0-60mph in 1.79 seconds, closely beating the 1.85 seconds achieved by the Croatian Rimac Nevera — another electric hyper car. The Battista covers the metric 0-100km/h in 1.86 seconds. It also reaches 200km/h from standstill in just 4.79 seconds.
The company says the car’s carbon ceramic brake system is behind the fastest braking electric car in the world. It stops from 100km/h to 0 in 31m. The figures were verified at Nardò, in Italy, as part of its global test and development programme earlier this year.
The Battista is powered by four motors with torque vectoring and is the most powerful Italian car ever made, with outputs of 1,417kW and 2,340Nm. It is rated with a top speed of 350km/h, a driving range of up to 476km and is priced from €2.2m (R39.1m).
Each Battista takes more than 1,250 hours to build, and no more than 150 examples will be produced. The company says there’s a total of 128-million possible interior combinations alone. The Battista also features a unique soundscape, Suono Puro, that complements the driving experience that can be personalised via one of five driving modes: Pura, Calma, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere.
Paolo Dellacha, Automobili Pininfarina chief product and engineering officer said: “I am proud that our new electric hyper GT delivers on the promises we made when we set out our development plan. In Battista, we have achieved performance beyond our original, extreme targets.
“Perfectly optimised weight distribution and low centre of gravity are at the heart of this result. The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tyres proven over many thousands of test miles and delivering unprecedented power enables Battista to be the fastest accelerating road-legal car in the world.
“Our discerning clients here in the UAE [United Arab Emirates] have been overwhelmed by the Battista driving experience, which is as breathtaking as its award-winning design.”
